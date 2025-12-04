Brazil World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

The last time the men's World Cup final was held in the United States, it was mighty Brazil lifting the trophy, breaking a 24-year drought between titles. That 1994 victory gave them a then-record four times, and after winning it in 2002, no other team has won more.

The names of players who played for Brazil are among the greatest to ever do it (Pele, Socrates, Romario) and a new generation of players want to get that sixth star on the crest. It's now been another 24 years without a World Cup trophy and the tournament is back on U.S. soil; could history repeat itself at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How they Qualified:

It wasn't the easiest qualifying campaign for Brazil as the team finished fifth in the 10-team table in South American qualifying. In fact, had it not been for the expanded format (previously only four teams from CONMBEOL directly qualified for the World Cup), Brazil could have faced a treacherous path via the intercontinental playoffs.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group C is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1930, 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Brazil's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002 — Champions

Who'll be Brazil's Key Players at the World Cup?

Will he or won't he? Neymar is the team's all-time leading scorer at 79 goals, but a string of injuries over the last several seasons have really dimmed his chances of making the 2026 squad.

Lucky for Brazil there is plenty of attacking talent. Vinícius Júnior is one of the most electrifying players in the world, having won two Champions League trophies with Real Madrid. The winger hasn't won a major title for his national team (eight goals in 45 international appearances), but should figure prominently.

With Vinicius on one flank of a potential Brazilain attacking front, expect Raphinha to patrol the other. The Barcelona speedster cannot be denied when it comes to scoring (34 goals for the club last season) but will need to take a larger role for Brazil next summer.

Who is Brazil's Manager at the World Cup?

Carlo Ancelotti is soccer royalty, simply said. The Italian coached at Real Madrid, AC Milan, PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Chelsea. At all those clubs he has won titles, including five Champions League medals (two at AC Milan, three at Real Madrid). But ‘Don Carlo’ is wading into different waters for the first time as a coach of a national team.

Brazil's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Neymar: 79 goals (active player)

Played for Santos, Barcelona, PSG, Al Hilal

Brazil's All-Time Caps Leader:

Cafu: 142 appearances

Played for São Paulo, Zaragoza, Juventude, Palmeiras, Roma, AC Milan

Brazil's Team Nickname:

Seleção, Seleção Canarinho

About the Country:

Population: approximately 213.1 million

Capital: Brasília