Scotland World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Scotland's first World Cup qualification in the new century may be one of the best stories at this tournament. Long viewed as underachievers who wilted on the big stage (this is the joint-oldest national team after all), the Scots will want to now reach the knockout stages for the first time in the tournament's history.
How they Qualified:
In the grandest of fashion. Two stoppage-time goals in its last game of the European qualifying stage against Denmark confirmed Scotland's direct route to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 13: Scotland vs. Haiti — Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (9 p.m. ET)
- June 19: Scotland vs. Morocco — Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Scotland vs. Brazil — Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (6 p.m. ET)
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998
What is Scotland's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- Have never made it out of group stage
Who'll be Scotland's Key Players at the World Cup?
There may be no better glow-up in recent memory than attacking midfielder Scott McTominay. A product of Manchester United's academy, McTominay's tenure with the senior side at Old Trafford was filled with frustrating moments. A move to Napoli in 2024 saw him win the Serie A title and the Italian league's MVP. The confidence he's earned in Naples has translated to success with Scotland, including scoring a stunning bicycle kick in the clincher against Denmark.
Andy Robertson has been a linchpin at left-back for Liverpool, helping the club win two Premier League titles and a Champions League since joining in 2017. For Scotland, he wears the captain's armband and will be tasked to provide steady leadership next summer.
Similar to McTominay, midfielder Lewis Ferguson has found success in Italy. As captain at Bologna, he won the Coppa Italia in 2025. He plays a more creative role with the club than with the national team, but his willingness to defend will prove crucial against elite sides. That allows McTominay and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn to provide a potent attack.
Who is Scotland's Manager at the World Cup?
Steve Clarke has been at the helm for Scotland since 2019, which has included two appearances at the Euros (2020, 2024) and now the World Cup. His previous managerial experience includes stints in England and Scotland. A former defender at Chelsea, Clarke has now become the longest serving manager in Scotland's national team history.
Scotland's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Denis Law: 30 goals
- Played for Huddersfield Town, Manchester City, Torino, Manchester United, Manchester City
Scotland's All-Time Caps Leader:
- Kenny Dalglish: 102 caps
- Played for Celtic, Liverpool
Scotland's Team Nickname:
- The Tartan Army
About the Country:
- Population: Approximately 5.5 million
- Capital: Edinburgh
-
-
-
-
