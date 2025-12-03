Netherlands World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

The Netherlands might be the best national team to have never won the World Cup.

The Dutch have built a long history of elite talent along with several instances of reaching the latter stages of major tournaments— highlighted by three World Cup runner-up finishes (1974, 1978, 2010) and a European Championship title in 1988. Despite missing the 2018 World Cup, the team has reestablished itself as a consistent qualifier and strong contender behind a quarterfinals appearance in 2022.

How they Qualified:

The Netherlands secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing as winners of UEFA Group G, earning direct qualification without needing to go through the playoff route. The team completed the group stage unbeaten and finished on 20 points, three ahead of the second-place team (Poland), with a decisive 4-0 victory over Lithuania in their final match sealing the spot.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group F is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1934, 1938, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022

What is the Netherlands' Best Finish in the World Cup?

1974, 1978, 2010 — Runners-up

Who'll be the Netherlands' Key Players at the World Cup?

Virgil van Dijk is the Netherlands’ most experienced defender and a long-time captain of the national team. He has won the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and multiple domestic cups with Liverpool, and has been named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and included in several FIFA FIFPro World XI teams. Van Dijk has earned 88 caps and remains the leader of the Dutch back line heading into 2026.

Memphis Depay is one of the Netherlands’ most reliable attacking players and the team’s all-time leading scorer with 55 international goals. He has played for top clubs including PSV, Manchester United, Lyon, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, and starred for the national team at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup. Depay remains a key player for the Dutch.

Frenkie de Jong is a central midfielder for Barcelona and has been a core part of the Dutch national team since debuting in 2018. He earned widespread recognition during Ajax’s run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2019, winning the Eredivisie Player of the Year and making the Champions League Squad of the Season. With 64 caps, he remains essential to the Netherlands’ midfield control.

Who is the Netherlands' Manager at the World Cup?

Ronald Koeman is the head coach of the Netherlands and returned to the role in 2023 after previously managing the team from 2018 to 2020. His first spell included leading the Dutch back to a major tournament by qualifying for Euro 2020 and reaching the UEFA Nations League final in 2019. Koeman’s club résumé includes managing Everton, Southampton and Barcelona, where he won the Copa del Rey in 2021. As a player, he earned over 75 caps for the Netherlands and was part of the squad that won Euro 1988. Koeman now oversees the national team’s transition toward the 2026 World Cup with a mix of experienced and emerging players.

The Netherlands' All-Time Leading Scorer:

Memphis Depay: 55 goals (active player)

Played for PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Lyon, Barcelona, Altético Madrid; plays for Corinthians

The Netherlands' All-Time Caps Leader:

Wesley Sneijder: 134 caps

Played for Ajax, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Galatasaray, Nice, Al-Gharafa

The Netherlands' Team Nickname:

Oranje

About the Country:

Population: approximately 18.4 million

Capital: Amsterdam (official), The Hague (administrative)