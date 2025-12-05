Tunisia World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Tunisia arrives at the World Cup with one of Africa’s most consistent qualification records, having reached the tournament six times since 1998. The national team maintains a roster built from a mix of domestic standouts and players competing in France, Germany and the Middle East. Tunisia’s appearance in 2026 continues a long run of involvement in major international competitions, including regular trips to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout rounds.

How they Qualified:

Tunisia secured a place at the 2026 World Cup by finishing atop Group H in CAF qualifying group, winning nine out of ten matches and drawing the other. The team finished 13 points ahead of the next two teams in the group and had a goal differential of +22.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group F is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022

What is Tunisia's Best Finish in the World Cup?

Have never made it out of group stage

Who'll be Tunisia's Key Players at the World Cup?

Ellyes Skhiri anchors the Tunisia midfield with 74 caps and has extensive experience in both Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, highlighted by productive spells at Montpellier and Köln. Montassar Talbi provides stability in central defense through consistent play in France and Turkey, becoming a regular starter for the national team across AFCON and World Cup qualifying cycles. Hannibal Mejbri adds a younger creative option in midfield, bringing top-flight exposure from Manchester United’s system and loan stints in England and Spain.

Who is Tunisia's Manager for the World Cup?

Sami Trabelsi returned to the Tunisia national team setup after previously managing the side from 2011 to 2013. His résumé includes a long playing career as a defender for Tunisia, capped by appearances at AFCON and the 1998 World Cup.

Tunisia's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Issam Jemâa: 36 goals

Played for Espérance de Tunis, Lens, Caen, Auxerre, Brest, Kuwait SC, Al-Sailiya, Dubai CSC

Tunisia's All-Time Caps leaders

Rahdi Jaïdi: 105 Caps

Played for Espérance de Tunis, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Southampton

Youssef Msakni is one Cap shy of tying him, and should be on the 2026 roster

Tunisia's Team Nickname:

Eagles of Carthage

About the country:

Population: approximately 12.4 million

Capital: Tunis