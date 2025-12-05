Tunisia World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Tunisia arrives at the World Cup with one of Africa’s most consistent qualification records, having reached the tournament six times since 1998. The national team maintains a roster built from a mix of domestic standouts and players competing in France, Germany and the Middle East. Tunisia’s appearance in 2026 continues a long run of involvement in major international competitions, including regular trips to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout rounds.
How they Qualified:
Tunisia secured a place at the 2026 World Cup by finishing atop Group H in CAF qualifying group, winning nine out of ten matches and drawing the other. The team finished 13 points ahead of the next two teams in the group and had a goal differential of +22.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 14: Tunisia vs. UEFA Playoff B (Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania)— Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico (10 p.m. ET)
- June 21: Tunisia vs. Japan — Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico (12 a.m. ET)
- June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands — Kansas City Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022
What is Tunisia's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- Have never made it out of group stage
Who'll be Tunisia's Key Players at the World Cup?
Ellyes Skhiri anchors the Tunisia midfield with 74 caps and has extensive experience in both Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, highlighted by productive spells at Montpellier and Köln. Montassar Talbi provides stability in central defense through consistent play in France and Turkey, becoming a regular starter for the national team across AFCON and World Cup qualifying cycles. Hannibal Mejbri adds a younger creative option in midfield, bringing top-flight exposure from Manchester United’s system and loan stints in England and Spain.
Who is Tunisia's Manager for the World Cup?
Sami Trabelsi returned to the Tunisia national team setup after previously managing the side from 2011 to 2013. His résumé includes a long playing career as a defender for Tunisia, capped by appearances at AFCON and the 1998 World Cup.
Tunisia's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Issam Jemâa: 36 goals
- Played for Espérance de Tunis, Lens, Caen, Auxerre, Brest, Kuwait SC, Al-Sailiya, Dubai CSC
Tunisia's All-Time Caps leaders
- Rahdi Jaïdi: 105 Caps
- Played for Espérance de Tunis, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Southampton
- Youssef Msakni is one Cap shy of tying him, and should be on the 2026 roster
Tunisia's Team Nickname:
- Eagles of Carthage
About the country:
- Population: approximately 12.4 million
- Capital: Tunis
FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams
Soccer's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2025: Lionel Messi Ends Year On High
-
World Cup 2026: What Are the Host Countries, Cities, Stadiums?
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
-
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
5 Bold Predictions for Next 5 Years of the U.S. Men's National Team
-
Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams
Soccer's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2025: Lionel Messi Ends Year On High
-
World Cup 2026: What Are the Host Countries, Cities, Stadiums?
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
-
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
5 Bold Predictions for Next 5 Years of the U.S. Men's National Team