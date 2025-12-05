FIFA Men's World Cup
Tunisia World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
FIFA Men's World Cup

Tunisia World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Published Jan. 2, 2026 1:56 p.m. ET

Tunisia arrives at the World Cup with one of Africa’s most consistent qualification records, having reached the tournament six times since 1998. The national team maintains a roster built from a mix of domestic standouts and players competing in France, Germany and the Middle East. Tunisia’s appearance in 2026 continues a long run of involvement in major international competitions, including regular trips to the Africa Cup of Nations knockout rounds.

How they Qualified: 

Tunisia secured a place at the 2026 World Cup by finishing atop Group H in CAF qualifying group, winning nine out of ten matches and drawing the other. The team finished 13 points ahead of the next two teams in the group and had a goal differential of +22.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Group F is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022

What is Tunisia's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • Have never made it out of group stage

Who'll be Tunisia's Key Players at the World Cup?

Ellyes Skhiri anchors the Tunisia midfield with 74 caps and has extensive experience in both Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, highlighted by productive spells at Montpellier and Köln. Montassar Talbi provides stability in central defense through consistent play in France and Turkey, becoming a regular starter for the national team across AFCON and World Cup qualifying cycles. Hannibal Mejbri adds a younger creative option in midfield, bringing top-flight exposure from Manchester United’s system and loan stints in England and Spain. 

Who is Tunisia's Manager for the World Cup?

Sami Trabelsi returned to the Tunisia national team setup after previously managing the side from 2011 to 2013. His résumé includes a long playing career as a defender for Tunisia, capped by appearances at AFCON and the 1998 World Cup. 

Tunisia's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Issam Jemâa: 36 goals
  • Played for Espérance de Tunis, Lens, Caen, Auxerre, Brest, Kuwait SC, Al-Sailiya, Dubai CSC

Tunisia's All-Time Caps leaders

  • Rahdi Jaïdi: 105 Caps
  • Played for Espérance de Tunis, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Southampton
  • Youssef Msakni is one Cap shy of tying him, and should be on the 2026 roster

Tunisia's Team Nickname: 

  • Eagles of Carthage

About the country: 

  • Population: approximately 12.4 million
  • Capital: Tunis

FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 in Review: USA's World Cup Draw, Breakout Stars, and Plenty of Drama

2025 in Review: USA's World Cup Draw, Breakout Stars, and Plenty of Drama

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes