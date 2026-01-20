Would Lionel Messi Winning 2026 World Cup Guarantee His 9th Ballon d'Or?

World Cup winner Kleberson, who once played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United and in MLS, has explained to GOAL how Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi can land himself a record extending ninth Ballon d'Or in 2026. The Argentine superstar is readying himself for another shot at global glory, which could put him in contention for Golden Ball recognition.

World Cup quest for Messi after MLS Cup triumph

The most recent of Messi’s eight Ballon d’Or triumphs was savoured in 2023. He was recognised as the best player on the planet a matter of months out from inspiring his country to World Cup immortality at Qatar 2022.

The South American GOAT starred across that tournament, delivering when it mattered most in the knockout stages, and was able to complete his historic medal collection on a memorable night in the Middle East.

Messi is expected to form part of Argentina’s title defence, despite being yet to confirm his participation, and will have his sights locked on going back-to-back when the most prestigious of trophies come up for grabs.

He helped Inter Miami to an MLS Cup win, and himself to Golden Boot and MVP honours, in 2025 and has been showing no sign of slowing down. If he figures for the Albiceleste at FIFA’s flagship event, then he will be determined to claim the ultimate prize.

Could Messi win a ninth Ballon d'Or?

Asked if that could lead to another Ballon d’Or being secured, 2002 World Cup winner Kleberson - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: "Wow! That guy never stops! Argentina has more chance of winning the World Cup with Messi than any other country, just because Messi is still playing at a good level.

"It’s different from Ronaldo. He is still playing at a level, but the players around Ronaldo, it’s not the same as Messi has with Argentina. It’s purity. What Portuguese players have and Argentine players have is completely different. That’s why Messi has a lot of chance.

"If he goes and wins the World Cup, 100 per cent he’s going to be up to win the Ballon d’Or again. He’s brilliant. Even Brazilian players and fans look at him and want to see good players win the Ballon d’Or and the World Cup - players that are a joy to see play. Messi is one of those."

Stars and stripes: Will more big names follow Messi to MLS?

While preparing to illuminate the international area, Messi has been doing that domestically since heading to the United States in 2023. More records have been broken there, with further additions being made to the most decorated roll of honour in professional football.

Kleberson once graced the MLS ranks himself, with the Philadelphia Union, and is delighted to see Messi building that brand.

Quizzed on whether more big names will follow Messi, Thomas Muller and Son Heung-min to North America in the years to come, Kleberson said: "I first went to MLS in 2013 when I went to play for the Philadelphia Union. At the time there had been [David] Beckham in LA and a few others. After that, more players started to come. A lot of players went to MLS.

"The league has changed, they are competitive games and a good level. The thing that MLS has, it’s entertainment. Games in America are all about entertainment, it’s a show and a lot of stuff that happens around the football. Now they are bringing in players like Messi and other top players. They have put the league a little bit up in terms of reputation.

"I believe more players are going to come. You can see now that more young players are going to MLS because they know the business is a little bit different there. A lot of clubs from Europe, from Brazil, start to get players from MLS. Look at how many American players are in the Premier League now, there’s a lot of movement."

Messi contract: Three-year extension agreed at Inter Miami

Messi will be sticking around for a few years, with the evergreen 38-year-old committing to a new contract with Inter Miami that will take him through 2028. He will hope to secure more silverware in that time, while also making a big decision on when to call it a day as captain of Argentina - with his tallies of caps and goals at international level being taken to 196 and 115 respectively.