USA World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

It's often said that the 1994 World Cup, hosted by the U.S., was a turning point for the game of soccer in the country. Next year will likely be as monumental.

The U.S. men's national team will be looking to make a splash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. They'll bear a big responsibility as co-hosts to put on a memorable tournament, while also using that home-field advantage to make a deep run.

Here’s what you need to know about U.S. men’s national team:

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia and UEFA Playoff C | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group D is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring the United States, Paraguay, Australia and the winner of UEFA Playoff C.

How they Qualified:

As co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the U.S. automatically qualified for the tournament. It is the second time the U.S. is hosting the tournament, having done so in 1994. The other two co-hosts for 2026 are Canada and Mexico. It's the edition of the first tournament on Canadian soil and the third time for Mexico (1970, 1986).

Previous World Cup appearances:

1930, 1934, 1950, 1990, 1994 (hosts), 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022

What is USA's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1930 — Third place

Who'll be the USA's Key Players at the World Cup?

Christian Pulisic will be the focal point for the U.S. going into 2026. The 27-year-old winger plays at Italian powerhouse AC Milan. Pulisic has also previously played at Chelsea (where he won a Champions League trophy) and German club Borussia Dortmund. He is currently the active leading scorer for the U.S. men’s national team with 32 goals (and fifth all-time). He scored once at the 2022 World Cup.

Other players to watch are midfielders Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams. Both are also veterans of the 2022 World Cup and are expected to help both defend and distribute the ball from their positions. McKennie plays at Italian club Juventus, while Adams is at English side AFC Bournemouth.

Chris Richards, who has emerged as a solid center-back for English club Crystal Palace, is turning into the Americans’ best defender. As for goalkeeper, Matt Freese is favorite to be the starter after breaking out with both the USMNT and MLS club NYCFC.

Who is the USA's Manager for the World Cup?

Mauricio Pochettino is a native of Argentina who played at the World Cup for his country in 2002. Pochettino has coached for some notable clubs in Europe. His first managerial job was at Spanish club Espanyol (where he had been a player) before moving to England and taking over at Southampton. He then led Tottenham Hotspur to the 2019 Champions League final (losing to Liverpool) before taking on the job at Paris Saint-Germain for two years. At PSG (another club he played for), he won the French Ligue 1 title. He also had a one-season stint at Chelsea. With the USMNT, Pochettino has a record of 13 wins, 7 losses, and two draws.

USA's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Clint Dempsey: 57 goals

Played for the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders

Landon Donovan: 57 goals

Played for Bayer Leverkusen, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy, Bayern Munich, Everton, León

USA's All-Time Caps Leader:

Cobi Jones: 164 caps

Played for Coventry City, Vasco da Gama, LA Galaxy

USA's Team Nickname:

The Yanks, Stars and Stripes, USMNT

About the Country:

Population: 342 million

Capital: Washington, D.C.