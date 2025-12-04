Croatia World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

How does a country with a population that's half of New York City's and roughly the same as Los Angeles make it to a World Cup final?

That's what Croatia, a country with under four million people, did in 2018 — ultimately losing to powerhouse France.

The team has established itself as one of the most successful national teams of the modern era, also recording a third-place finish at the World Cup in 2022. Additionally, Croatia's major-tournament résumé also includes reaching the Euro 1996 quarterfinals, the Euro 2008 quarterfinals and the 2023 UEFA Nations League final. Built around players competing in top European leagues, Croatia has consistently advanced from the World Cup group stages since 2014 and remains one of UEFA’s most reliable performers. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, the team enters with a new core forming around its golden generation.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group L is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

How they Qualified:

Croatia secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing first in UEFA Group L, thereby earning a direct spot in the finals. The team's key moment came with a 3-1 home victory over the Faroe Islands, a result that guaranteed a first place finish in the group over Czech Republic.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1998, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Croatia's Best Finish in the World Cup?

2018 — Runners-up (lost in final)

Who'll be Croatia's Key Players at the World Cup?

Luka Modrić is Croatia’s all-time leader in appearances with 194 caps and has played in four World Cups and multiple European Championships. He won the 2018 Ballon d’Or, becoming the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to win the award in over a decade. At club level, he has won the UEFA Champions League multiple times with Real Madrid, along with La Liga titles and numerous domestic and international trophies.

Mateo Kovačić is a midfielder for Manchester City and has been part of Croatia’s senior team since 2013, earning 111 caps. He has played in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups as well as multiple European Championships. At the club level, he has won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid and Chelsea and has collected titles in Spain, England and Italy, including a Premier League win after joining Manchester City.

Joško Gvardiol is a defender for Manchester City and has earned 46 caps since debuting for Croatia in 2021. He played a major role in Croatia’s third-place finish at the 2022 World Cup, where he was named to the Team of the Tournament. At club level, he has won Premier League and domestic cup titles with Manchester City and previously competed in the UEFA Champions League with RB Leipzig.

Who is Croatia's Manager for the World Cup?

Zlatko Dalić has managed the Croatia national team since 2017 and is the longest-serving coach in the team's modern history. He led Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final and the 2022 World Cup third-place finish, the two best results the country has ever achieved. Dalić has also guided Croatia through multiple European Championships and the 2023 UEFA Nations League final. Before taking over the national team, he managed clubs in Croatia, Albania and the Middle East, including Al-Ain, with whom he reached the 2016 AFC Champions League final. He continues to oversee Croatia’s transition toward a younger core ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Croatia's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Davo Šuker: 45 goals

Played for Osijek, Dinamo Zagreb, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Arsenal, West Ham United, 1860 Munich

Ivan Perišić (38 goals) and Andrej Kramarić (36 goals) rank second and third all-time and are both on the current squad

Croatia's All-Time Caps Leader:

Luka Modrić: 194 Caps (active player)

Played for Dinamo Zagreb, Zrinjski Mostar, Inter Zaprešić, Tottenham, Real Madrid, AC Milan

Four of the top six all-time leaders in caps are on the roster (Modrić, Ivan Perišić, Andrej Kramarić, Mateo Kovačić)

Croatia's Team Nickname:

Vatreni, Kockasti

About the country:

Population: approximately 3.8 million

Capital: Zagreb