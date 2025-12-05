FIFA Men's World Cup
Egypt World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
FIFA Men's World Cup

Egypt World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Published Jan. 2, 2026 1:57 p.m. ET

Egypt has been one of Africa’s most established national teams, highlighted by a record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles and past World Cup appearances in 1934, 1990 and 2018. The national team continues to draw heavily from the Egyptian Premier League and will be led by one of the best players in the world in Mohamed Salah.

How they Qualified: 

Egypt qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing first in Group A of CAF qualifying, winning eight of ten matches and drawing the other two with a +18 goal differential. The successful run marked Egypt’s return to the tournament after missing out in 2022.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Group G is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • 1934, 1990, 2018

What is Egypt's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • Have never made it out of group stage/first round (in 1934, the tournament was only 16 teams and they lost in the first round)

Who'll be Egypt's Key Players at the World Cup?

Mohamed Salah is Egypt’s most influential player of all-time, backed by a world-class résumé that includes Premier League Golden Boots, a Champions League title and 61 international goals. His long run with Liverpool produced some of the highest attacking totals in Premier League history, and his consistency on the national team has carried Egypt through multiple AFCON campaigns and World Cup qualifying cycles.

Omar Marmoush brings Bundesliga and Europa League experience to the Egypt attack, highlighted by productive spells with Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt before heading to Manchester City this year. Ahmed Hegazi adds veteran leadership in central defense after long tenures with West Bromwich Albion and Al-Ittihad, along with 88 international caps. 

Who is Egypt's Manager for the World Cup?

Hossam Hassan took charge of Egypt after a storied playing career in which he became the nation’s all-time leading scorer and a three-time Africa Cup of Nations champion. His managerial résumé includes spells with several Egyptian Premier League clubs, along with earlier experience leading Jordan’s national team. 

Egypt's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Hossam Hassan: 69 goals
  • Played for Al-Ahly, PAOK, Zamalek, Al Ain, Al Masry, Tersana, Al Ittihad Alexandria
  • He is the current manager.

Egypt's All-Time Caps leaders

  • Ahmed Hassan: 184 Caps
  • Played for Aswan, Ismaily, Kocaelispor, Denizlispor, Beşiktaş, Anderlecht, Al Ahly, Zamalek

Egypt's Team Nickname: 

  • The Pharaohs

About the country: 

  • Population: approximately 119.1 million
  • Capital: Cairo

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 in Review: USA's World Cup Draw, Breakout Stars, and Plenty of Drama

2025 in Review: USA's World Cup Draw, Breakout Stars, and Plenty of Drama

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes