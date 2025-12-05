Egypt World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Egypt has been one of Africa’s most established national teams, highlighted by a record seven Africa Cup of Nations titles and past World Cup appearances in 1934, 1990 and 2018. The national team continues to draw heavily from the Egyptian Premier League and will be led by one of the best players in the world in Mohamed Salah.
How they Qualified:
Egypt qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing first in Group A of CAF qualifying, winning eight of ten matches and drawing the other two with a +18 goal differential. The successful run marked Egypt’s return to the tournament after missing out in 2022.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 15: Egypt vs. Belgium — Seattle Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 21: Egypt vs. New Zealand — BC Place in Vancouver, Canada (9 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Egypt vs. Iran — Seattle Stadium (11 p.m. ET)
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1934, 1990, 2018
What is Egypt's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- Have never made it out of group stage/first round (in 1934, the tournament was only 16 teams and they lost in the first round)
Who'll be Egypt's Key Players at the World Cup?
Mohamed Salah is Egypt’s most influential player of all-time, backed by a world-class résumé that includes Premier League Golden Boots, a Champions League title and 61 international goals. His long run with Liverpool produced some of the highest attacking totals in Premier League history, and his consistency on the national team has carried Egypt through multiple AFCON campaigns and World Cup qualifying cycles.
Omar Marmoush brings Bundesliga and Europa League experience to the Egypt attack, highlighted by productive spells with Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt before heading to Manchester City this year. Ahmed Hegazi adds veteran leadership in central defense after long tenures with West Bromwich Albion and Al-Ittihad, along with 88 international caps.
Who is Egypt's Manager for the World Cup?
Hossam Hassan took charge of Egypt after a storied playing career in which he became the nation’s all-time leading scorer and a three-time Africa Cup of Nations champion. His managerial résumé includes spells with several Egyptian Premier League clubs, along with earlier experience leading Jordan’s national team.
Egypt's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Hossam Hassan: 69 goals
- Played for Al-Ahly, PAOK, Zamalek, Al Ain, Al Masry, Tersana, Al Ittihad Alexandria
- He is the current manager.
Egypt's All-Time Caps leaders
- Ahmed Hassan: 184 Caps
- Played for Aswan, Ismaily, Kocaelispor, Denizlispor, Beşiktaş, Anderlecht, Al Ahly, Zamalek
Egypt's Team Nickname:
- The Pharaohs
About the country:
- Population: approximately 119.1 million
- Capital: Cairo
