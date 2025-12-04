Switzerland World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Switzerland has been a regular presence at recent major tournaments, qualifying for every World Cup since 2006 and advancing to the knockout rounds in each of the last three editions of the tournament. The team also reached the knockout stage in each of the last three Euros, including back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 2020 and 2024. With a roster made up largely of players from Europe’s top leagues, Switzerland continues to be a consistent qualifier in UEFA competition.
How they Qualified:
Switzerland qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing as winners of UEFA Group B, securing the automatic spot reserved for group winners. The team went unbeaten in the group with four wins and two draws and sealed first place with a 1-1 draw away to Kosovo.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 13: Switzerland vs. Qatar — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California (3 p.m. ET)
- June 18: Switzerland vs. UEFA Playoff A (Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland) — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (3 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Switzerland vs. Canada — BC Place in Vancouver, Canada (3 p.m. ET)
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
What is Switzerland's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- 1934, 1938, 1954— Quarterfinals
Who'll be Switzerland's Key Players at the World Cup?
Granit Xhaka is a midfielder for Sunderland and has earned 143 caps for Switzerland since debuting in 2011. He has played in multiple World Cups and European Championships and won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with Leverkusen in the 2023–24 season.
Manuel Akanji is a defender for Inter Milan and has earned 77 caps for Switzerland. He has played in the last two World Cups and multiple European Championships. His club résumé includes Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and domestic cups with Manchester City.
Gregor Kobel is a goalkeeper for Borussia Dortmund and has earned 19 caps for Switzerland. Kobel has competed in UEFA Euro qualifying cycles and has been part of Switzerland’s recent major-tournament squads. At club level, he has played regularly in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League and helped Dortmund reach the 2024 Champions League final.
Who is Switzerland's Manager for the World Cup?
Murat Yakin has managed Switzerland since 2021, taking over after previously coaching clubs in the Swiss Super League, including Basel, with whom he won back-to-back league titles. As national team manager, Yakin guided Switzerland through qualification for the 2022 World Cup and the 2026 World Cup, finishing first in UEFA Group B in the latter campaign. He has also led Switzerland at Euro 2024 and overseen the integration of several younger players into the squad.
Switzerland's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Alexander Frei: 42 goals
- Played for Basel, Thun, FC Lucerne, Servette, Rennes, Borussia Dortmund
Switzerland's All-Time Caps Leader:
- Granit Xhaka: 143 caps (active player)
- Played for Basel, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen; plays at Sunderland
Switzerland's Team Nickname:
- Nati, Rossocrociati, A-Team
About the Country:
- Population: approximately 8.99 million
- Capital: Bern
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams
Soccer's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2025: Lionel Messi Ends Year On High
-
World Cup 2026: What Are the Host Countries, Cities, Stadiums?
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
-
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
5 Bold Predictions for Next 5 Years of the U.S. Men's National Team
-
Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams
Soccer's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2025: Lionel Messi Ends Year On High
-
World Cup 2026: What Are the Host Countries, Cities, Stadiums?
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
-
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
5 Bold Predictions for Next 5 Years of the U.S. Men's National Team