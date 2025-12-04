Switzerland World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Switzerland has been a regular presence at recent major tournaments, qualifying for every World Cup since 2006 and advancing to the knockout rounds in each of the last three editions of the tournament. The team also reached the knockout stage in each of the last three Euros, including back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 2020 and 2024. With a roster made up largely of players from Europe’s top leagues, Switzerland continues to be a consistent qualifier in UEFA competition.

How they Qualified:

Switzerland qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing as winners of UEFA Group B, securing the automatic spot reserved for group winners. The team went unbeaten in the group with four wins and two draws and sealed first place with a 1-1 draw away to Kosovo.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Previous World Cup appearances:

1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1994, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Switzerland's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1934, 1938, 1954— Quarterfinals

Who'll be Switzerland's Key Players at the World Cup?

Granit Xhaka is a midfielder for Sunderland and has earned 143 caps for Switzerland since debuting in 2011. He has played in multiple World Cups and European Championships and won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal with Leverkusen in the 2023–24 season.

Manuel Akanji is a defender for Inter Milan and has earned 77 caps for Switzerland. He has played in the last two World Cups and multiple European Championships. His club résumé includes Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and domestic cups with Manchester City.

Gregor Kobel is a goalkeeper for Borussia Dortmund and has earned 19 caps for Switzerland. Kobel has competed in UEFA Euro qualifying cycles and has been part of Switzerland’s recent major-tournament squads. At club level, he has played regularly in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League and helped Dortmund reach the 2024 Champions League final.

Who is Switzerland's Manager for the World Cup?

Murat Yakin has managed Switzerland since 2021, taking over after previously coaching clubs in the Swiss Super League, including Basel, with whom he won back-to-back league titles. As national team manager, Yakin guided Switzerland through qualification for the 2022 World Cup and the 2026 World Cup, finishing first in UEFA Group B in the latter campaign. He has also led Switzerland at Euro 2024 and overseen the integration of several younger players into the squad.

Switzerland's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Alexander Frei: 42 goals

Played for Basel, Thun, FC Lucerne, Servette, Rennes, Borussia Dortmund

Switzerland's All-Time Caps Leader:

Granit Xhaka: 143 caps (active player)

Played for Basel, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen; plays at Sunderland

Switzerland's Team Nickname:

Nati, Rossocrociati, A-Team

About the Country:

Population: approximately 8.99 million

Capital: Bern