Jordan World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Jordan enters the 2026 World Cup after securing its first-ever qualification, advancing through AFC competition following a breakthrough run to the 2023 Asian Cup final. The national team features a mix of domestic league standouts and players competing in Europe and the Middle East, forming one of Jordan’s most complete squads in recent years. The tournament marks a major milestone for a program that has steadily climbed within Asian football over the past two decades.
How they Qualified:
Jordan qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing second in Group B in the third round of AFC qualifying, trailing South Korea by six points. The team went unbeaten in by winning four of its eight matches, while also drawing four.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 17: Jordan vs. Austria — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California (12 a.m. ET)
- June 22: Jordan vs. Algeria — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California (11 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina — Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (10 p.m. ET)
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- This will be their first ever World Cup appearance
What is Jordan's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- Jordan will play in its first ever World Cup match in 2026
Who'll be Jordan's Key Players at the World Cup?
Musa Al-Taamari leads Jordan into the World Cup as the program’s most accomplished attacker, highlighted by becoming the first Jordanian to play in Ligue 1 and earlier success with APOEL in Cyprus, where he won a league title. Yazan Al-Arab provides experience at center back through consistent performances in the Jordanian Pro League and currently plays in the Korean League. Noor Al-Rawabdeh adds midfield balance with regular national-team involvement and steady contributions in West Asian leagues.
Who is Jordan's Manager for the World Cup?
Jamal Sellami took charge of Jordan after previously managing clubs in Morocco’s top flight and guiding the Moroccan local-national team to the 2018 African Nations Championship title. His coaching background also includes a successful spell with Raja Casablanca, where he won the CAF Confederation Cup.
Jordan's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Hamza Al-Dardour: 33 goals
- Played for Al-Ramtha, Al-Faisaly KSA, Kuwait SC, Al-Wehdat, Al-Hussein
Jordan's All-Time Caps leaders
- Amer Shafi: 171 caps
- Played for Al-Yarmouk, Al-Faisaly, Al-Wehdat, Shabab Al-Ordon, Al-Fayha
Jordan's Team Nickname:
- Al Nashama
About the country:
- Population: approximately 11.5 million
- Capital: Amman
