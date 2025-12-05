FIFA Men's World Cup
Jordan World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
FIFA Men's World Cup

Jordan World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Published Jan. 2, 2026 1:55 p.m. ET

Jordan enters the 2026 World Cup after securing its first-ever qualification, advancing through AFC competition following a breakthrough run to the 2023 Asian Cup final. The national team features a mix of domestic league standouts and players competing in Europe and the Middle East, forming one of Jordan’s most complete squads in recent years. The tournament marks a major milestone for a program that has steadily climbed within Asian football over the past two decades.

How they Qualified: 

Jordan qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing second in Group B in the third round of AFC qualifying, trailing South Korea by six points. The team went unbeaten in by winning four of its eight matches, while also drawing four. 

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

  • June 17: Jordan vs. Austria — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California (12 a.m. ET)
  • June 22: Jordan vs. Algeria — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California (11 p.m. ET)
  • June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina — Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas (10 p.m. ET)

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Group J is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • This will be their first ever World Cup appearance

What is Jordan's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • Jordan will play in its first ever World Cup match in 2026

Who'll be Jordan's Key Players at the World Cup?

Musa Al-Taamari leads Jordan into the World Cup as the program’s most accomplished attacker, highlighted by becoming the first Jordanian to play in Ligue 1 and earlier success with APOEL in Cyprus, where he won a league title. Yazan Al-Arab provides experience at center back through consistent performances in the Jordanian Pro League and currently plays in the Korean League. Noor Al-Rawabdeh adds midfield balance with regular national-team involvement and steady contributions in West Asian leagues.

Who is Jordan's Manager for the World Cup?

Jamal Sellami took charge of Jordan after previously managing clubs in Morocco’s top flight and guiding the Moroccan local-national team to the 2018 African Nations Championship title. His coaching background also includes a successful spell with Raja Casablanca, where he won the CAF Confederation Cup. 

Jordan's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Hamza Al-Dardour: 33 goals
  • Played for Al-Ramtha, Al-Faisaly KSA, Kuwait SC, Al-Wehdat, Al-Hussein

Jordan's All-Time Caps leaders

  • Amer Shafi: 171 caps
  • Played for Al-Yarmouk, Al-Faisaly, Al-Wehdat, Shabab Al-Ordon, Al-Fayha

Jordan's Team Nickname: 

  • Al Nashama

About the country: 

  • Population: approximately 11.5 million
  • Capital: Amman

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 in Review: USA's World Cup Draw, Breakout Stars, and Plenty of Drama

2025 in Review: USA's World Cup Draw, Breakout Stars, and Plenty of Drama

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes