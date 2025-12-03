Japan World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

FIFA Men's World Cup
After never reaching the World Cup prior to 1998, Japan has now qualified for eight tournaments and become one of Asia's preeminent sides in soccer. Spurred on by co-hosting the 2002 edition alongside South Korea, the rise of Japan's status as a consistent and tough squad has it thinking it can finally break through and reach its first ever quarterfinal appearance. 

How they Qualified: 

Japan became the first non-host team to book its spot for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing at the top of its group during the Asian qualifying phase. 

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Group F is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Netherlands, Japan, UEFA Playoff B and Tunisia.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Japan's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • 2002, 2010, 2018, 2022 — Round of 16

Who'll be Japan's Key Players at the World Cup?

Liverpool defensive midfielder Wataru Endo is a dependable, ball-winning midfielder. As Japan's captain, he is known for leadership and tactical discipline. Takefusa Kubo brings creativity and flair, combining sharp dribbling with vision in attack with Real Sociedad. Kaoru Mitoma, who plays at Premier League side Brighton, adds explosive pace and elite one-on-one ability in the midfield. T

Who is Japan's Manager at the World Cup?

Hajime Moriyasu is a former midfielder and longtime coach who has led Japan’s national team since 2018. He guided Japan to the 2022 World Cup Round of 16 with landmark wins over Germany and Spain. Previously, he won multiple titles with Japanese side Sanfrecce Hiroshima, establishing himself as one of Japan’s top managers.

Japan's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Kunishige Kamamoto: 75 goals
  • Played for Yanmar Diesel

Japan's All-Time Caps Leader:

  • Yasuhito Endō: 152
  • Played for Yokohama, Kyoto, Gamba Osaka, Júbilo Iwata

Japan's Team Nickname: 

  • Samurai Blue

About the Country: 

  • Population: approximately 122.8 million
  • Capital: Tokyo

