Austria World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

The 2026 tournament marks Austria’s first World Cup appearance since 1998 after strong performances at the Euros in 2020 and 2024— having made the Round of 16 in both appearances. The roster features a core of players competing in German Bundesliga and Austrian Bundesliga, highlighted by a handful of elite players that serve as key contributors for some of the best teams in the world.

How they Qualified:

Austria qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of Group H in UEFA qualifying. In eight matches played, the team won six and drew one, finishing two points ahead of Bosnia and Herzegovina with a goal differential of +18— scoring 22 and allowing just four.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group J is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1934, 1954, 1958, 1978, 1982, 1990, 1998

What is Austria's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1954— third place (semifinals)

Who'll be Austria's Key Players at the World Cup?

David Alaba is Austria’s most decorated player, with more than 30 major trophies including Champions League titles, multiple Bundesliga crowns with Bayern Munich and domestic success with Real Madrid. His versatility has allowed him to play across defense and midfield at the highest club level. Alaba has earned 111 caps for Austria, serving as captain for the last few years.

Marcel Sabitzer brings extensive top-flight experience from RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United, highlighted by deep Champions League runs and multiple domestic cup finals. He has been recognized for his attacking production from midfield, including Champions League Team of the Season honors for Leipizig in the 2019-20 campaign.

Konrad Laimer has built his résumé in the Bundesliga, winning league and cup titles with Bayern Munich and previously serving as a key midfield contributor for RB Leipzig. Known for ball-winning and pressing ability, he earned UEFA Europa League Team of the Season honors in the 2021-22 season.

Despite being 36 years old, Marko Arnautović is a key cog for Austria as the team's all-time leader in both goals and caps, reaching those milestones after 17 years with the national team. His club career includes spells in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and the Eredivisie, featuring notable runs with Stoke City, West Ham United, Inter Milan and Bologna.

Who is Austria's Manager for the World Cup?

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Austria after decades of managerial experience in European football, holding key roles at clubs such as RB Leipzig, Schalke, Hoffenheim and Manchester United. His résumé includes guiding Schalke to a Champions League semifinal in 2011 and overseeing the development of multiple Red Bull clubs across Europe. Rangnick has led Austria since 2022.

Austria's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Marko Arnautović: 47 goals (active player)

Played for Twente, Inter Milan, Werder Bremen, Stoke City, West Ham United, Bologna, Red Star Belgrade

He is also the all-time leader in international appearances with 130

Austria's Team Nickname:

Wunderteam

About the country:

Population: approximately 9.1 million

Capital: Vienna