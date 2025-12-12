Haiti World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Haiti is making its second appearance ever at the World Cup, and the team's first since 1974. The squad is built around players competing across France, the United States and various Caribbean leagues, reflecting a broad international footprint that has grown over the past decade. The qualification adds a rare major-tournament opportunity for a program that has spent years developing through Gold Cup and Nations League competition.

How they Qualified:

Haiti secured a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing atop of Group C in the third round of CONCACAF qualifying. In six matches played, the team recorded three wins and two draws. Remarkably, all their qualifying games have been played outside the country, proving the resiliency of this team.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group C is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1974

What is Haiti's Best World Cup finish:

Did not make it out of group stage in lone appearance

Who'll be Haiti's Key Players at the World Cup?

Duckens Nazon has been one of Haiti’s most productive players of all-time, becoming the team's all-time leading goalscorer with multiple appearacnes in the Gold Cup and Nations League. His club career spans France, Belgium, England and Bulgaria. Hannes Delcroix is a versatile Belgian-born defender who has represented Haiti internationally, bringing top-flight experience from his time with Anderlecht and Burnley.

Who is Haiti's Manager for the World Cup?

Sébastien Migné became Haiti’s head coach after previously leading national teams in Kenya, Congo and Equatorial Guinea, bringing extensive experience within African and international competitions. His résumé includes guiding Kenya to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and spending time in both England and France as a player.

Haiti's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Duckens Nazon: 44 goals (active player)

Played for Lorient II, Olympique Saint-Quentin, Laval, Coventry City, Oldham Athletic, Sint-Truiden, St Mirren, Quevilly-Rouen, CSKA Sofia, Kayesrispor, Esteghlal

Haiti's All-Time Caps leaders

Pierre Richard Bruny: 95 caps

Played for Don Bosco FC and Joe Public

Haiti's Team Nickname:

Les Grenadiers

About the country:

Population: approximately 11.96 million

Capital: Port-au-Prince