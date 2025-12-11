FIFA Men's World Cup
Qatar World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Published Jan. 2, 2026 1:59 p.m. ET

Qatar enters the tournament with recent major-tournament experience, having hosted the 2022 edition and won the Asian Cup in both 2019 and 2023. The national team continues to draw heavily from the Qatar Stars League, supported by a core that has played together through multiple AFC cycles and regional competitions.

How they Qualified: 

Qatar secured a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of Group A in the fourth round of AFC qualifying rounds. After finishing fourth in the third round and needing to beat out the United Arab Emirates and Oman for a spot, the team obtained four points— highlighted by a win against the U.A.E.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group B is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, and Switzerland.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • 2022

What is Qatar's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • Did not make it out of group stage in a lone appearance

Who'll be Qatar's Key Players at the World Cup?

Akram Afif enters the tournament as Qatar’s most decorated player, highlighted by two AFC Player of the Year awards and multiple Qatar Stars League titles with Al-Sadd, along with Golden Ball honors at the 2023 Asian Cup. Almoez Ali adds will also be on the roster and is the team's all-time leading scorer, having won the Golden Boot at the 2019 Asian Cup as well. Both players have been central to Qatar’s rise, combining domestic success with standout performances across AFC competition.

Who is Qatar's Manager for the World Cup?

Julen Lopetegui brings a long résumé of international and club experience, highlighted by leading Spain to the 2018 World Cup before moving into top European roles. His club career includes winning the 2020 Europa League with Sevilla and managing Porto, Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Qatar's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Almoez Ali: 55 goals (active player)
  • Played for LASK, Cultural Leonesa, Al-Duhail

Qatar's All-Time Caps leaders

  • Hassan Al-Haydos: 184 caps (active player)
  • Played for Al-Sadd

Qatar's Team Nickname: 

  • Al Annabi (The Maroons)

About the country: 

  • Population: approximately 3.1 million
  • Capital: Doha

