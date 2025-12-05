Paraguay World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
In a return to the World Cup after losing to eventual champions Spain back in 2010, Paraguay will rely on a stout defense and organization at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How they Qualified:
Paraguay finished as the last of the six automatic qualifiers in South America, but were comfortably ahead of seventh-placed Bolivia (CONMEBOL's representative in the intercontinental playoff round).
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 12: Paraguay vs. United States — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (9 p.m. ET)
- June 20: Paraguay vs. UEFA Playoff C (Slovakia, Kosovo, Türkiye, Romania)— San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California (12 a.m. ET)
- June 25: Australia vs. Paraguay — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California (10 p.m. ET)
Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia and UEFA Playoff C | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1930, 1950, 1958, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010
What is Paraguay's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- 2010 — Quarterfinals
Who'll be Paraguay's Key Players at the World Cup?
Julio Enciso is a young forward who has shown flashes of creativity, with four goals in 29 appearances for Paraguay. As the future of the national team, he compliments veteran duo Miguel Almiron and Antonio Sanabria, who'll likely be the lead attackers.
Diego Gomez (Brighton) is another up-and-coming midfielder who'll be poised for a breakout summer, and Manchester United product Diego Luna could also be one to watch if he makes the final squad.
Paraguay is about defense and that includes its two very capable center-backs, Gustavo Gomez and Omar Alderete, who should be busy during the World Cup.
Who is Paraguay's Manager at the World Cup?
Gustavo Alfaro is a longtime fixture in South American soccer, having led Ecuador at the 2022 World Cup. The 63-year-old has energized Paraguay since taken over in 2024 with a practical, defensive-oriented approach.
Paraguay's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Roque Santa Cruz: 32 goals
- Played for Olimpia, Bayern Munich, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Betis, Málaga, Cruz Azul, Libertad
Paraguay's All-Time Caps Leader:
- Paulo da Silva: 148 caps
- Played for Lanús, Venezia, Cosenza, Libertad, Toluca, Sunderland, Zaragoza, Pachuca, Independiente, Atlántida
Paraguay's Team Nickname:
- Los Guaraníes, La Albirroja
About the Country:
- Population: approximately 7.05 million
- Capital: Asunción
