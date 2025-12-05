New Zealand World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
New Zealand returns to the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Oceania’s long-standing representative, carrying a tournament history that includes appearances in 1982 and 2010, with the 2010 squad finishing the group stage unbeaten with three draws. The national team enters this edition after maintaining regional dominance in OFC play, with several players on the roster competing in Europe.
How they Qualified:
In OFC qualifying, New Zealand won all five matches it played with a staggering goal difference of +28. The team only gave up one goal in that span.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 15: New Zealand vs. Iran — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (9 p.m. ET)
- June 21: New Zealand vs. Egypt — BC Place, Vancouver, Canada (9 p.m. ET)
- June 26: New Zealand vs. Belgium — BC Place, Vancouver, Canada (11 p.m. ET)
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1982, 2010
What is New Zealand's Best Finish in the World Cup?
Who'll be New Zealand's Key Players at the World Cup?
Chris Wood stands as New Zealand’s most accomplished modern-era striker, with 88 nternational caps and a scoring record that ranks among first in the country's history. The forward has spent over a decade in the Premier League and Championship, producing consistent goal totals for clubs such as Burnley, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.
Who is New Zealand's Manager for the World Cup?
Darren Bazeley became New Zealand’s head coach after years of involvement in the country’s youth and senior setups, including work with the U-20 and U-23 national teams. His coaching background also features experience as an assistant with the Colorado Rapids and in development roles within New Zealand Football.
New Zealand's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Chris Wood: 45 goals (active player)
- Played for West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City, Leicester City, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest
- He is tied with Ivan Vicelich for most Caps with 88, and will break the record with his next appearance
New Zealand's Team Nickname:
- All Whites
About the country:
- Population: approximately 5.3 million
- Capital: Wellington
