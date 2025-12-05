FIFA Men's World Cup
Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Published Jan. 2, 2026 1:54 p.m. ET

Arguably the biggest upset in World Cup history came courtesy of Saudi Arabia in 2022, taking down eventual champions Argentina in the group stage. The team has made six of the last eight editions of the tournament, even making it to the Round of 16 in 1994. Saudi Arabia has also won three AFC Asian Cups, last doing so in 1996.

How they Qualified: 

Saudi Arabia qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by advancing through the fourth round of AFC qualifying after missing automatic qualification in the third round. The team finished ahead of Iraq and Indonesial, earning a spot in the tournament. 

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Group H is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022

What is Saudi Arabia's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • 1994 — Round of 16

Who'll be Saudi Arabia's Key Players at the World Cup?

Salem Al-Dawsari enters the tournament as Saudi Arabia’s most experienced attacking presence, highlighted by more than a decade with Al-Hilal, multiple AFC Champions League titles and a landmark goal against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup. Musab Al-Juwayr adds a younger midfield option with domestic league experience and regular involvement in Saudi youth national teams. Saud Abdulhamid contributes stability at fullback following consistent play in the Saudi Pro League and appearances in recent regional competitions.

Who is Saudi Arabia's Manager for the World Cup?

Hervé Renard guided Saudi Arabia through one of the most notable moments in the program’s recent history, overseeing the 2022 World Cup cycle and the famous group-stage win over Argentina. The French manager brought extensive international experience to the role, including AFCON titles with Zambia and Ivory Coast. Renard remained in charge through early stages of the 2026 qualifying period before departing for the France women’s national team, and then returning to the Saudi national team.

Saudi Arabia's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Majed Abudllah: 72 goals
  • Played for Al-Nassr

Saudi Arabia's All-Time Caps Leader: 

  • Mohamed Al-Deayea: 173 Caps
  • Played for Al-Tae’ee and Al-Hilal

Saudi Arabia's Team Nickname: 

  • Al-Suqour Al-Arabiyyah, Al-Suqour Al-Khodhur

About the country: 

  • Population: approximately 34.8 million
  • Capital: Riyadh

in this topic
