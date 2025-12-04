Norway World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

There's too much talent on this side to realistically consider this team a mid-tier side, and expect Norway to be a popular pick to be a dark-horse contender for a deep run. This is only their fourth World Cup appearance ever, and the first one of this century. But the Scandinavians are set to storm the shores behind one very elite scorer and plenty of playmakers.

How they Qualified:

This team had little issues in European qualifying, winning all eight of their group phase games (including two over traditional powerhouse Italy). Amazingly, Norway was placed in Pot 3 for the draw, making them the prime candidate team to be part of a Group of Death.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2 and Norway | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group I is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring France, Senegal, winner of FIFA Playoff 2 and Norway.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1938, 1994, 1998

What is Norway's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1998 — Round of 16

Who'll be Norway's Key Players at the World Cup?

Erling Haaland will not be stopped. The Manchester City superstar striker has already surpassed 100 goals in Premier League play and helped the team win its first ever Champions League trophy. His goal rate is incredible, especially when he plays for Norway: 55 goals in 48 appearances.

Injuries have held back Martin Ødegaard from reaching his full potential, but the Arsenal midfielder is still one of the world's best creators. Against the world's best, Haaland will definitely rely on Ødegaard's ability to control in midfield and steadily supply him with chances to score.

If Haaland weren't available, this team would still have a hulking striker to rely on. Alexander Sørloth has notched 26 goals for Norway across 68 appearances, and has been a main focal point of attack for Atletico Madrid. Haaland's Manchester City teammate, Oscar Bobb, has become a key midfielder for both club and country.

Who is Norway's Manager at the World Cup?

Ståle Solbakken is in charge of Norway's best generation of players, having held the duties as manager since 2020. A longtime coach at Danish club FC Copenhagen, Solbakken won multiple Danish Superliga titles and established the club as a consistent European competitor. Along with earlier coaching spells in his native Norway, he's also had stints with German club Köln and English side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Norway's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Erling Haaland: 55 goals (active player)

Played for Bryne, Molde 2, Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund; plays at Manchester City

Norway's All-Time Caps Leader:

John Arne Riise: 110 caps

Played for Aalesund, Monaco, Liverpool, Roma, Fulham, APOEL

Norway's Team Nickname:

Røde, Hvite, Blå

About the Country:

Population: approximately 5.6 million

Capital: Oslo