Canada World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
The main goal for Canada at the World Cup? Earning its first ever victory on soccer's biggest stage.
This is only the third time the men's team will appear at the World Cup, and it'll feel a unique kind of pressure of securing a win. With the sport still gaining momentum in the country, the squad has a pivotal opportunity as co-hosts to make some history. It has the talent and the experience to do it.
How they Qualified:
As co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Canada automatically qualified along with Mexico and the United States. The country does have experience of hosting a big international soccer tournament as it hosted the 2015 Women's World Cup.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 12: Canada vs. UEFA Playoff A (Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland) — Toronto Stadium (3 p.m. ET)
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar — BC Place, Vancouver, BC (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland — BC Place, Vancouver, BC (3 p.m. ET)
Group B: Canada, UEFA Playoff A, Qatar, and Switzerland | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1986, 2022
What is Canada's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- Has not advanced out of the group stage
Who'll be Canada's Key Players at the World Cup?
Alphonso Davies remains out after suffering an ACL injury in March, but the 24-year-old speedster should be back in action soon enough. He helped the country snap a 36-year World Cup appearance drought back in 2022, even if Canada didn't win a game in the group stage. He plays as a left-back for Bayern Munich but is usually slotted higher up as a winger when on international duty for Canada.
The Canadians have one of the better strikers in the world with Jonathan David up top. After several seasons of scoring goals with French side Lille, David is now trying to break through in more elite competition for Italian giants Juventus. Other players to keep an eye on are midfielders Tajon Buchanan (who plays at Spanish side Villarreal) and veteran Stephen Eustáquio, who co-captains Canada and is a steady presence at Portuguese club Porto.
Who is Canada's Manager at the World Cup?
Jesse Marsch was once considered a front-runner for the U.S. men's team job back in 2023 before Gregg Berhalter was re-hired for his second stint. Instead, Marsch took over for Canada in 2024 and did lead them to the Copa América semifinal that summer. The Wisconsin native was once a USMNT player himself and did have some notable stops as a coach in Europe after managing in MLS. He won titles in Austria with FC Salzburg before taking on the RB Leipzig job in Germany. He also managed Leeds United in the Premier League.
Canada's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Jonathan David: 37 goals (active player)
- Played for Gent, Lille; currently plays at Juventus
Canada's All-Time Caps Leader:
- Atiba Hutchinson: 104 caps
- Played for York Region Shooters, Toronto Lynx, Öster, Helsingborg, Copenhagen, PSV, Beşiktaş
Canada's Team Nickname:
- Les Rouges
About the Country:
- Population: approximately 40.1 million
- Capital: Ottawa
