Algeria World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Algeria is making its first appearance at the World Cup since 2014, which was also the team's best finish ever in the tournament— reaching the Round of 16. The national team has also lifted two Africa Cup of Nations titles, in 1990 and 2019, establishing a long-standing presence in African competition.

The roster is filled with players from France’s Ligue 1 along with other major leagues, providing a talented core for the tournament.

How they Qualified:

Algeria secured a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of Group G in CAF qualifying, winning eight of ten matches with just one loss. The team finished seven points ahead of second-place Uganda.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group J is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1982, 1986, 2010, 2014

What is Algeria's Best Finish in the World Cup?

2014 — Round of 16

Who'll be Algeria's Key Players at the World Cup?

Riyad Mahrez remains one of Algeria’s most accomplished players, with multiple Premier League titles, a Champions League crown with Manchester City and more than a decade of production at the highest club level. Mahrez also played a central role in Algeria’s 2019 AFCON championship run, delivering several key goals in the knockout rounds.

Rayan Aït-Nouri brings top-flight experience from the Premier League, where the left back established himself with Wolverhampton Wanderers before making a move to Manchester City. His profile combines strong ball-carrying, defensive range and versatility on the pitch.

Ramy Bensebaini adds reliable defensive and set-piece value after long spells in the Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, the latter of which he's made over 90 appearances for. The defender contributed to Algeria’s successful 2019 AFCON campaign and can play multiple positions in the back-line.

Who is Algeria's Manager for the World Cup?

Vladimir Petković took charge of Algeria in 2024 after previous international success with Switzerland, where his tenure included a run to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals and a Round of 16 appearance at the 2018 World Cup. His résumé also features club spells in Italy and France, along with a Swiss Cup title at the club level.

Algeria's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Islam Slimani: 45 goals (active player)

Played for Sporting CP, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Fenerbahçe, Monaco, Lyon, Brest, Anderlecht, Coritiba

Algeria's All-Time Caps leaders

Aïssa Mandi: 110 caps (active player)

Played for Reims, Real Betis, Villarreal, Lille

Riyad Mahrez (107) and Islam Slimani (101) are second and third all-time in caps, and will both be on the 2026 team

Algeria's Team Nickname:

Les Fennecs

About the country:

Population: approximately 47.7 million

Capital: Algiers