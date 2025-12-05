Algeria World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Algeria is making its first appearance at the World Cup since 2014, which was also the team's best finish ever in the tournament— reaching the Round of 16. The national team has also lifted two Africa Cup of Nations titles, in 1990 and 2019, establishing a long-standing presence in African competition.
The roster is filled with players from France’s Ligue 1 along with other major leagues, providing a talented core for the tournament.
How they Qualified:
Algeria secured a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of Group G in CAF qualifying, winning eight of ten matches with just one loss. The team finished seven points ahead of second-place Uganda.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 16: Algeria vs. Argentina — Kansas City Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
- June 22: Algeria vs. Jordan — San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California (11 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Algeria vs. Austria — Kansas City Stadium (10 p.m. ET)
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1982, 1986, 2010, 2014
What is Algeria's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- 2014 — Round of 16
Who'll be Algeria's Key Players at the World Cup?
Riyad Mahrez remains one of Algeria’s most accomplished players, with multiple Premier League titles, a Champions League crown with Manchester City and more than a decade of production at the highest club level. Mahrez also played a central role in Algeria’s 2019 AFCON championship run, delivering several key goals in the knockout rounds.
Rayan Aït-Nouri brings top-flight experience from the Premier League, where the left back established himself with Wolverhampton Wanderers before making a move to Manchester City. His profile combines strong ball-carrying, defensive range and versatility on the pitch.
Ramy Bensebaini adds reliable defensive and set-piece value after long spells in the Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund, the latter of which he's made over 90 appearances for. The defender contributed to Algeria’s successful 2019 AFCON campaign and can play multiple positions in the back-line.
Who is Algeria's Manager for the World Cup?
Vladimir Petković took charge of Algeria in 2024 after previous international success with Switzerland, where his tenure included a run to the Euro 2020 quarterfinals and a Round of 16 appearance at the 2018 World Cup. His résumé also features club spells in Italy and France, along with a Swiss Cup title at the club level.
Algeria's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Islam Slimani: 45 goals (active player)
- Played for Sporting CP, Leicester City, Newcastle United, Fenerbahçe, Monaco, Lyon, Brest, Anderlecht, Coritiba
Algeria's All-Time Caps leaders
- Aïssa Mandi: 110 caps (active player)
- Played for Reims, Real Betis, Villarreal, Lille
- Riyad Mahrez (107) and Islam Slimani (101) are second and third all-time in caps, and will both be on the 2026 team
Algeria's Team Nickname:
- Les Fennecs
About the country:
- Population: approximately 47.7 million
- Capital: Algiers
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams
Soccer's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2025: Lionel Messi Ends Year On High
-
World Cup 2026: What Are the Host Countries, Cities, Stadiums?
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
-
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
5 Bold Predictions for Next 5 Years of the U.S. Men's National Team
-
Colombia Star James Rodriguez Nearing MLS Move To Prep For 2026 World Cup
2026 World Cup Playoffs: Schedule, Bracket, Teams
Soccer's Biggest Winners and Losers of 2025: Lionel Messi Ends Year On High
-
World Cup 2026: What Are the Host Countries, Cities, Stadiums?
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Remains Favorite After Draw
2026 World Cup Locations: Games, Schedule for All 16 Cities
-
Scotland World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Is Lionel Messi Playing In the 2026 World Cup? What the Argentina Star Has Said
5 Bold Predictions for Next 5 Years of the U.S. Men's National Team