FIFA Men's World Cup
Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Published Jan. 2, 2026 2:00 p.m. ET

What if a country with a population that is 60 times smaller than Texas made the World Cup?

That's exactly what Cape Verde did, as the country of approximately barely over half a million people will make its first appearance ever at the tournament. The squad features a core made up of players competing in Portugal, France and the Middle East, along with longstanding contributors from the domestic league.

How they Qualified:       

Cape Verde qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of Group D in CAF qualifying, finishing four points ahead of Cameroon. In ten matches, the team won seven with two draws, and recorded a goal difference of +8.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Group H is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • This will be the team's first ever World Cup appearance

Who'll be Cape Verde's Key Players at the World Cup?

Ryan Mendes brings extensive international experience to Cape Verde after a long career in Europe and the Middle East, including productive stints with Le Havre, Lille, Nottingham Forest and Sharjah. The winger is Cape Verde's all-time leading goalscorer and caps leader, having appeared in multiple AFCON tournaments and providing goals throughout World Cup and continental qualifying cycles. 

Who is Cape Verde's Manager for the World Cup?

Bubista has served as Cape Verde’s head coach since 2020. The former national-team defender spent his playing career in both Cape Verde and Angola before transitioning into coaching within the domestic league. His tenure has been marked by a consistent core of Europe-based players and improved results in international tournaments.

Cape Verde's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Ryan Mendes: 22 goals (active player)
  • Played for Le Havre, Lille, Nottingham Forest, Sharjah Kayserispor, Al Nasr, Kicaelispor, Iğdır
  • He is also the all-time leader in Caps with 92

Cape Verde's Team Nickname: 

  • Tubarões Azuis

About the country: 

  • Population: approximately 528,000
  • Capital: Praia

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 in Review: USA's World Cup Draw, Breakout Stars, and Plenty of Drama

2025 in Review: USA's World Cup Draw, Breakout Stars, and Plenty of Drama

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes