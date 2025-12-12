Cape Verde World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

What if a country with a population that is 60 times smaller than Texas made the World Cup?

That's exactly what Cape Verde did, as the country of approximately barely over half a million people will make its first appearance ever at the tournament. The squad features a core made up of players competing in Portugal, France and the Middle East, along with longstanding contributors from the domestic league.

How they Qualified:

Cape Verde qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of Group D in CAF qualifying, finishing four points ahead of Cameroon. In ten matches, the team won seven with two draws, and recorded a goal difference of +8.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group H is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Previous World Cup appearances:

This will be the team's first ever World Cup appearance

Who'll be Cape Verde's Key Players at the World Cup?

Ryan Mendes brings extensive international experience to Cape Verde after a long career in Europe and the Middle East, including productive stints with Le Havre, Lille, Nottingham Forest and Sharjah. The winger is Cape Verde's all-time leading goalscorer and caps leader, having appeared in multiple AFCON tournaments and providing goals throughout World Cup and continental qualifying cycles.

Who is Cape Verde's Manager for the World Cup?

Bubista has served as Cape Verde’s head coach since 2020. The former national-team defender spent his playing career in both Cape Verde and Angola before transitioning into coaching within the domestic league. His tenure has been marked by a consistent core of Europe-based players and improved results in international tournaments.

Cape Verde's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Ryan Mendes: 22 goals (active player)

Played for Le Havre, Lille, Nottingham Forest, Sharjah Kayserispor, Al Nasr, Kicaelispor, Iğdır

He is also the all-time leader in Caps with 92

Cape Verde's Team Nickname:

Tubarões Azuis

About the country:

Population: approximately 528,000

Capital: Praia