Ghana World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Ghana has been one of Africa’s most competitive national teams over the past two decades, qualifying for four of the last five World Cups and reaching the quarterfinals in 2010. The team has also appeared in multiple Africa Cup of Nations finals, winning the tournament four times.
The current squad includes players based in top leagues across Europe, along with several emerging talents from domestic leagues and the youth national teams.
How they Qualified:
Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing first in CAF Group I, achieving eight wins and one loss across ten matches. A 1-0 win over the Comoros, with a goal by Mohammed Kudus, sealed the top spot and secured Ghana’s place at the tournament.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 17: Ghana vs. Panama — Toronto Stadium (7 p.m. ET)
- June 23: Ghana vs. England — Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (4 p.m. ET)
- June 27: Ghana vs. Croatia — Philadelphia Stadium (5 p.m. ET)
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 2006, 2010, 2014, 2022
What is Ghana's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- 2010 — Quarterfinals
Who'll be Ghana's Key Players at the World Cup?
Iñaki Williams is a forward for Athletic Bilbao and has earned caps for Ghana since switching international eligibility in 2022. He played in the 2022 World Cup and has appeared throughout the 2026 qualifying cycle. At club level, Williams has made more than 480 appearances for Athletic and won the 2024 Copa del Rey.
Mohammed Kudus is an attacking midfielder/forward for Tottenham and has earned 46 caps for Ghana. He scored two goals at the 2022 World Cup and has been one of Ghana’s leading scorers in recent AFCON and World Cup qualifying campaigns. Kudus previously played for Ajax, where he won Eredivisie titles and appeared in the UEFA Champions League.
Thomas Partey is a midfielder for Arsenal and has earned 54 caps for Ghana since debuting in 2016. He has played in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments as well as the 2022 World Cup. Prior to joining Arsenal, Partey won La Liga and reached multiple Champions League finals with Atlético Madrid.
Who is Ghana's Manager for the World Cup?
Otto Addo has managed Ghana since 2024, returning to the role after previously serving as interim coach during the 2022 World Cup cycle. Before taking over the national team full-time, he worked as a developmental coach and assistant at Borussia Dortmund and spent time in similar roles at Hamburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Ghana's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Asamoah Gyan: 51 goals
- Played for Udinese, Modena, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Kayserispor, Shanghai SIPG
Ghana's All-Time Caps leaders
- André Ayew: 120 caps
- Played for Marseille, Lorient, Arles-Avignon, Swansea City, West Ham United, Fenerbahçe, Al-Sadd, Nottingham Forest, Le Havre
Ghana's Team Nickname:
- Black Stars
About the country:
- Population: approximately 35.3 million
- Capital: Accra
