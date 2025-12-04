Ecuador World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

One of the smallest South American nations, but the team is benefiting from a crop of talented youngsters who are making their stamp across European sides. This team will have strong crowds wherever it'll play, so don't be surprised if it reaches the knockout round.

How they Qualified:

Ecuador had a solid qualifying campaign, finishing second behind Argentina and ahead of other bigger sides like Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The team was docked three points for an ineligible player during qualifying, but ultimately didn't greatly affect the finish.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire & Ecuador | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group E is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire and Ecuador.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Ecuador's Best Finish in the World Cup?

2006 — Round of 16

Who'll be Ecuador's Key Players at the World Cup?

Moises Caicedo could be considered one of the top midfielders in the world. He's been living up to the $150 million transfer fee that Chelsea paid to sign him from Brighton back in 2023. His big-game experience and his versatility, especially on the defensive side of the pitch, will drive Ecuador's hope.

Ecuador prides itself on playing tough, compact defense (only five goals conceded during qualifying) and that's partly due to center-back Willian Pacho, who helped PSG win the Champions League in 2025. Along with Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié, Ecuador has one of the better defensive pairings in the tournament.

Scoring will be a premium for the South American side. Striker Enner Valencia will continue to be the best option, but it may be a lot to ask the 36-year-old veteran to be the offensive focal point. Kendry Paez is an intriguing youngster, but the 18-year-old winger is an unfinished product.

Who is Ecuador's Manager at the World Cup?

Sebastián Beccacece took over the Ecuador national team in 2024 and has brought a bit of a rock-star flair to the touchline. He coached at various Argentinian clubs (notably Defensa y Justicia) before a stint in Spain with Elche. Nonetheless, he has World Cup experience as an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli (2014 with Chile and 2018 with Argentina).

Ecuador's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Enner Valencia: 48 goals (active player)

Played for Emelec, Pachuca, West Ham United, Everton, Tigres UANL, Fenerbahçe, Internacional; plays at Pachuca

Ecuador's All-Time Caps Leader:

Iván Hurtado: 168 Caps

Played for Emelec, Tigres, Querétaro, Pachuca, Al Arabi, Al-Ahly, Milionarios, Atlético Nacional, Barcelona SC, Grecia

Ecuador's Team Nickname:

La Tri

About the Country:

Population: approximately 18.4 million

Capital: Quito