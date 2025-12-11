South Africa World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

South Africa returns to the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010, marking a significant milestone for a program that has spent more than a decade rebuilding through African qualifying rounds. The appearance adds to a national-team history that includes AFCON success in the late 1990s, having won the tournament in 1996 and finishing as runners-up in 1998.

How they Qualified:

South Africa secured a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing at the top of Group C in CAF qualifying, earning automatic qualification with 18 points, and over traditional powerhouse Nigeria. Its reward for reaching the 2026 tournament? The opener against co-hosts Mexico on June 11 in a reverse rematch of the 2010 tournament which was hosted by South Africa.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea & UEFA Playoff D | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Previous World Cup appearances:

1998, 2002, 2010

What is South Africa's Best Finish in the World Cup?

Did not make it out of the group stage in any of three appearances

Who'll be South Africa's Key Players at the World Cup?

Siyabonga Ngezana is one of the standout players for the national team, having made the move to FCSB in Romania in 2023— where consistent performances in a title-contending defense elevated his profile following more than 100 appearances for Kaizer Chiefs. Lyle Foster adds a key attacking presence with top-flight experience in England and Belgium, highlighted by his Premier League appearances with Burnley and earlier development at Orlando Pirates. Both players have become regular contributors to South Africa’s national-team setup during recent qualifying campaigns.

Who is South Africa's Manager for the World Cup?

Hugo Broos took charge of South Africa after previously leading Cameroon to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title and managing clubs across Belgium, Algeria and Turkey. Broos guided South Africa through the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, securing the nation’s return to the tournament.

South Africa's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Benni McCarthy: 31 goals

Played for Seven Stars, Cape Town Spurs, Ajax, Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Orlando Pirates

South Africa's All-Time Caps leaders

Aaron Mokoena: 107 caps

Played for Ajax, Germinal Beerschot, KRC Genk, Blackburn Rovers, Portsmouth, Bidvest Wits

South Africa's Team Nickname:

Bafana Bafana

About the country:

Population: approximately 64.7 million

Capital: Pretoria (administrative/executive), Cape Town (legislative), Bloemfontein (judicial)