Morocco World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
There might not have been a better storyline in the 2022 World Cup than Morocco's incredible semifinal run. Becoming the first African team ever to make it that far in the tournament, the "Atlas Lions" took down the likes of Belgium, Spain and Portugal in its historic run.
The team's tournament résumé also includes winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1976 and multiple deep runs in recent editions. With a squad built largely from players competing in Europe’s major leagues, Morocco has maintained consistent form across World Cup and AFCON qualifying cycles. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, the team enters the tournament with expectations shaped by their recent global breakthrough.
How they Qualified:
Morocco secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning Group E of the CAF qualifying competition, finishing with a perfect record and securing their spot with two matchdays to spare. The team's decisive qualification-clinching moment came with a 5-0 victory over Niger in Rabat.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 13: Morocco vs. Brazil — New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (6 p.m. ET)
- June 19: Morocco vs. Scotland — Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Morocco vs. Haiti — Atlanta Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, 2022
What is Morocco's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- 2022 — Fourth place (Semifinal)
Who'll be Morocco's Key Players at the World Cup?
Achraf Hakimi is a right back for Paris Saint-Germain and has earned 88 caps for Morocco since debuting in 2016. He played in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, appearing in every match during Morocco’s run to the semifinals in 2022. At club level, he has won league titles in France, Germany and Italy with PSG, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, and has been a regular in the UEFA Champions League.
Youssef En-Nesyri is a forward for Fenerbahçe and has earned 85 caps for Morocco, playing in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. He scored Morocco’s winning goal in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal against Portugal, the biggest result in the country’s history. At club level, he has played in La Liga and the UEFA Europa League, winning the Europa League with Sevilla.
Noussair Mazraoui is a defender for Manchester United who plays primarily as a right back or left back and has earned 35 caps for Morocco. He represented the national team at the 2022 World Cup and has played in multiple AFCON qualifying cycles. At club level, he has won domestic league titles with both Bayern Munich and Ajax and has been a regular in the UEFA Champions League for several seasons.
Who is Morocco's Manager for the World Cup?
Walid Regragui has managed Morocco since 2022 and led the team to its historic 2022 World Cup semifinal run, the first by an African nation. Before taking over the national team, he coached Wydad Casablanca to the CAF Champions League title and previously worked in Qatar and Morocco’s domestic league. Under his leadership, Morocco also qualified directly for the 2026 World Cup through CAF Group E and has remained one of Africa’s most consistent performers in major competitions.
Morocco's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Ahmed Faras: 36 goals
- Played for Chabab Mohammedia
Morocco's All-Time Caps Leader:
- Noureddine Naybet: 115 Caps
- Played for Wydad Casablanca, Nantes, Sporting CP, Deportivo La Coruña, Tottenham
Morocco Team Nickname:
- The Atlas Lions
About the country:
- Population: approximately 38.4 million
- Capital: Rabat
