Uruguay World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Uruguay has one of the richest histories in international soccer, winning the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930 and adding a second title in 1950, along with a record 15 Copa América championships. In the modern era, the team has remained a consistent presence at World Cups, regularly advancing to the knockout rounds and producing top-level players competing across Europe’s biggest leagues.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, Uruguay enters the tournament with a new generation forming its core and the expectation of remaining competitive on the global stage.

How they Qualified:

Uruguay national football team secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing fourth in the CONMEBOL South American qualifying standings, thereby earning a direct berth to the tournament. A pivotal 3-0 home win over Peru national football team sealed their spot in the penultimate round of qualifiers.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group H is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1930, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Uruguay's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1930, 1950 — Champions

Who'll be Uruguay's Key Players at the World Cup?

Federico Valverde is a midfielder for Real Madrid and one of Uruguay’s most established players, earning 71caps since debuting in 2017. He has won multiple UEFA Champions League titles, La Liga championships and FIFA Club World Cups with Madrid, and he played in both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Valverde remains a central figure in Uruguay’s midfield, contributing goals, assists and significant defensive coverage.

José María Giménez is a central defender for Atlético Madrid and has been part of Uruguay’s senior team since 2013, earning 97 caps. He has appeared in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups and has been a long-time starter in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying. At the club level, Giménez has won La Liga, the UEFA Super Cup and the Europa League with Atlético Madrid while serving as one of the team’s most consistent defenders.

Ronald Araújo is a defender for FC Barcelona and has become a regular starter for Uruguay since making his senior debut in 2020. He has played in the 2022 World Cup and multiple Copa América tournaments while earning 25 caps. At Barcelona, Araújo has won La Liga and the Copa del Rey and has established himself as one of the club’s primary center backs, logging regular minutes in both domestic and Champions League competitions.

Who is Uruguay's Manager for the World Cup?

Marcelo Bielsa has been the manager of the Uruguay national team since 2023, bringing his long-established high-intensity, pressing-based tactical approach to the program. Before taking the Uruguay job, he managed Argentina and Chile at the international level and coached clubs including Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lille and Leeds United, where he earned promotion to the Premier League in 2020. With Uruguay, Bielsa guided a strong 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign that included wins over Brazil and Argentina, and he now leads a squad built around a younger core heading into the tournament.

Uruguay's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Luis Suárez: 69 goals

Played for Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Nacional, Grêmio, Inter Miami

Uruguay's All-Time Caps leaders

Diego Godín: 161 Caps

Played for Nacional, Villarreal, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, Cagliari, Atlético Mineiro, Vélez Sarsfield

Uruguay's Team Nickname:

La Celeste, Los Charrúas

About the country:

Population: approximately 3.4 million

Capital: Montevideo