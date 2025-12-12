Curaçao World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

FIFA Men's World Cup
The country with the smallest population among the 42 teams that have qualified, the tiny Caribbean island of Curaçao has approximately 186,000 inhabitants. 

This will be the team's first ever World Cup qualification after several Gold Cup appearances, most notably having made the quarterfinals in the 2019 Gold Cup. Curaçao's best finish at that tournament came in 1963 and 1969, placing third in both instances. 

How they Qualified: 

Curaçao qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after finishing at the top of Group C in the second round of CONCACAF qualifying and then again finishing first in Group B of the third round. In ten matches between the two rounds, the team did not lose a game with seven wins and three draws. 

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group E: Germany, Curaçao, Côte d'Ivoire & Ecuador | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • Making first World Cup appearance

Who'll be Curaçao's Key Players at the World Cup?

Rangelo Janga is the national team's all-time leading goalscorer, and brings experience from club stints in the Netherlands, Belgium, Slovakia, Cyprus and Kazakhstan while producing double-digit scoring totals in CONCACAF competition. Leandro Bacuna adds a long résumé from top European leagues, having played in the Premier League and Championship with Aston Villa and Cardiff City before moving to the Eredivisie and now Turkey. Their combined international production and broad club backgrounds form a major part of Curaçao’s veteran foundation entering the World Cup.

Who is Curaçao's Manager for the World Cup?

Dick Advocaat took charge of Curaçao in 2024 after a long managerial career that includes leading the Netherlands at multiple major tournaments and coaching national teams such as Belgium, Russia and Serbia. His club résumé features spells with PSV, Rangers, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Zenit and Fenerbahçe, highlighted by league titles and a UEFA Cup victory with Zenit in 2008. 

Curaçao's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Rangelo Janga: 21 goals (active player)
  • Played for Excelsior, Omonio Aradippou, Dordrecht, Gent, Astana, Lugano, NEC Nijimegen, Apollon Limassol, CFR Cluj, FC Eindhoven

Curaçao's All-Time Caps Leader: 

  • Leandro Bacuna: 68 caps (active player)
  • Played for Groningen, Aston Villa, Reading, Cardiff City, Watford, Bandırmaspor

Curaçao's Team Nickname: 

  • The Blue Stars

About the country:

  • Population: approximately 185,000
  • Capital: Willemstad

