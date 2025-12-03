Portugal World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Portugal has built a strong major-tournament résumé over the past two decades, winning the 2016 European Championship as well as the 2019 and 2025 UEFA Nations League. In four of the past five World Cups, the European giants have made it out of the group stage— including a quarterfinal finish in 2022.

This year's team has produced one of the deepest talent pools in Europe, combining longtime veterans with players competing at top clubs across the continent. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, Portugal enters the tournament with talented roster and the expectation of being a contender once again.

How they Qualified:

Portugal qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning UEFA Group F, which granted them a direct berth as one of Europe’s group winners. The team sealed first place following a dominant 9-1 victory over Armenia in their final match, despite a prior defeat to the Republic of Ireland in the same campaign.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group K is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Previous World Cup appearances:

1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Portugal's Best Finish in the World Cup?

1966, 2006 — Semifinals (finished third in 1966 and fourth in 2006)

Who'll be Portugal's Key Players at the World Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal’s all-time leader in both goals and appearances and has represented the national team in five FIFA World Cups and multiple European Championships, including their Euro 2016 title and 2019 Nations League win. At club level, he has won league titles in England, Spain and Italy, along with five UEFA Champions League trophies and five ballon d'Or trophies. Ronaldo remains one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport and continues to be part of Portugal’s squad during the 2026 cycle.

Vitinha is a midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain and has become a regular for Portugal after debuting for the senior team in 2022. He played in both the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 and has been a key contributor for PSG, winning Ligue 1 titles and appearing consistently in the UEFA Champions League. His club performances have earned him multiple Team of the Season recognitions in France, and a third-place finish in this year's balloon d'Or voting.

Bruno Fernandes is a midfielder for Manchester United and has been one of Portugal’s most productive creators since joining the national team in 2017. He played in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups as well as Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. At club level, he has won the FA Cup and Europa League with Manchester United and has regularly ranked among the Premier League leaders in goals and assists from midfield. He remains one of Portugal’s primary playmakers entering 2026.

Who is Portugal's Manager for the World Cup?

Roberto Martinez has managed the Portugal national team since 2023, taking over after his six-year tenure with Belgium. He led Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup and guided them to the No. 1 spot in the FIFA world rankings for an extended period. Before his international roles, Martínez managed Swansea City, Wigan Athletic—where he won the 2013 FA Cup—and Everton in the Premier League. With Portugal, he oversaw an unbeaten qualifying run for Euro 2024 and later secured a direct berth to the 2026 World Cup as a UEFA group winner.

All-Time Leading Scorer:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 143 goals (active player)

Played Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr

Is also the team's all-time leader in Caps with 226

Portugal's Team Nickname:

Seleção das Quinas

About the country:

Population: approximately 10.4 million

Capital: Lisbon