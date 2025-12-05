Australia World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

FIFA Men's World Cup
A recent coaching change provided the necessary boost for Australia to book a sixth straight World Cup spot. Similar to the U.S. in which soccer is behind other more popular sports, the growth of its domestic league has ensured success and steady improvement among players on the national team. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a big test for the team known as the Socceroos.

How they Qualified: 

Australia finished behind group winners Japan during the Asian qualifying, despite not losing to the Samurai Blue in either group games. Its only loss during that phase was to Bahrain. 

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group D is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring the United States, Paraguay, Australia and the winner of UEFA Playoff C.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • 1974, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Australia's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • 2006, 2022 — Round of 16

Who'll be Australia's Key Players at the World Cup?

If he can stay healthy, Jackson Irvine will be the man in the midfield for Australia. Recent foot surgery has kept him out of action for his club St. Pauli in Germany. 

A veteran of three previous World Cup squads, Mathew Ryan is the longtime captain for Australia and remains to be the top-choice goalkeeper for 2026. 

Who is Australia's Manager at the World Cup?

Tony Popovic replaced longtime coach Graham Arnold in the middle of the qualifying phase after the surprise loss to Bahrain and a dull draw against Indonesia. A former Crystal Palace defender, Popovic's notable coaching accolades have been in Australia's A-League, having won titles with Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory.

Australia's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Tim Cahill: 50 goals
  • Played for Sydney United, Everton, New York Red Bulls, Millwall, Shanghai Shenhua, Hangzhou Greentown, Melbourne City

Australia's All-Time Caps Leader:

  • Mark Schwarzer: 109 caps
  • Played for Marconi Stallions, Dynamo Dresden, FC Kaiserslautem, Bradford City, Middlesbrough, Fulham, Chelsea, Leicester City

Australia's Team Nickname: 

  • Socceroos

About the Country: 

  • Population: approximately 26.97 million
  • Capital: Canberra

