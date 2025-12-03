FIFA Men's World Cup
England World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
England World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Updated Jan. 2, 2026 2:08 p.m. ET

England has remained one of Europe’s most competitive national teams across the last decade, reaching the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup, the quarterfinals in 2022, and finishing as runners-up at the 2024 European Championship. 

However, the usual question remains — can the English win it all?

The team has just one World Cup title, coming in 1966. The 2026 roster should feature the usual— an uber-talented bunch filled with both young stars and a veteran presence. The Three Lions enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a top contender with the expectation of winning it all.

How they Qualified: 

England secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing as winners of UEFA Group K with a perfect record. The team sealed their place after a 5-0 victory over Latvia, which marked eight wins in eight games while maintaining a clean sheet in all matches.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Group L is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring England, Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 2018, 2022

What is England's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • 1966— Champions

Who'll be England's Key Players at the World Cup?

Harry Kane is England’s all-time leading scorer with 78 international goals and has represented the national team at multiple major tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 World Cups and three European Championships. He has won multiple Bundesliga scoring titles with Bayern Munich and previously won three Premier League Golden Boots with Tottenham Hotspur, where he also became the club’s all-time leading scorer. Kane has earned numerous Team of the Season selections across domestic and European competitions and remains England’s primary striker entering 2026.

Jude Bellingham is a midfielder for Real Madrid and one of England’s most accomplished active players. He finished third in the 2024 Ballon d’Or voting after a breakout first season in Spain that included a Champions League title and a La Liga Player of the Season award. Bellingham has played in both the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 and has earned 46 caps while contributing goals and assists from midfield. His club résumé also includes winning the Bundesliga Player of the Season award during his time with Borussia Dortmund.

Declan Rice is a central midfielder for Arsenal and has been a regular starter for England since 2019. He played key roles during England’s runs to the Euro 2020 final, the 2022 World Cup quarterfinal, and the Euro 2024 final. At club level, he won the UEFA Europa Conference League with West Ham United—where he was named the competition’s Player of the Season—and has since become one of Arsenal’s most-used players in both the Premier League and Champions League. Rice has earned 72 caps and is a core part of England’s midfield entering 2026.

Who is England's Manager for the World Cup?

Thomas Tuchel is the manager of the England national team, taking the role after Gareth Southgate’s tenure ended following Euro 2024. Tuchel’s club résumé includes winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, reaching the Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, and winning domestic titles in both France and Germany. Before coaching in England, he also managed Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Tuchel is known for his organized defensive structure and adaptability in high-level competitions, and he now leads England into the 2026 World Cup cycle with one of the deepest player pools in Europe.

England's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Harry Kane: 78 goals (active player)
  • Played for Tottenham, Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City, Leicester City, Bayern Munich

England's All-Time Caps Leader: 

  • Peter Shilton: 125 caps
  • Played for Leicester City, Stoke City, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Derby County, Plymouth Argyle, Bolton Wanderers

England's Team Nickname: 

  • The Three Lions

About the country: 

  • Population: approximately 69.7 million
  • Capital: London

