South Korea World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Eleven straight World Cups— that's how many consecutive editions of the tournament South Korea has qualified for, not missing one since 1986.

The country's best finish ever came in 2002 as the co-host country (sharing duties with Japan), making it all the way to the semifinals. The Asian giants' tournament résumé also includes multiple strong showings at the AFC Asian Cup, where the team has frequently reached the knockout rounds and finished as runners-up four times. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, South Korea enters with a group built around a mix of established European-based players and domestic standouts.

How they Qualified:

South Korea secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing in the top two of Group B in the third round of AFC qualifying. A 2-0 away win over Iraq gave the team a commanding group lead with one match remaining, guaranteeing direct entry into the finals.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea & UEFA Playoff D | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa & UEFA Playoff D | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw

Previous World Cup appearances:

1954, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is South Korea's Best Finish in the World Cup?

2002 — Fourth place (Semifinals)

Who'll be South Korea's Key Players at the World Cup?

Son Heung-min is South Korea’s captain and all-time leading scorer in European club football. He has earned 141 caps, played in the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021–22 with Tottenham Hotspur. At club level, he has surpassed 170 goals in England and is arguably the greatest South Korean player of all-time.

Kim Min-jae is a central defender for Bayern Munich with 75 international caps. He played in the 2022 World Cup and has been a regular in Asian Cup and World Cup qualifying campaigns. His club career includes winning Serie A with Napoli, where he was named Serie A Best Defender, before moving to Bayern Munich and winning the Bundesliga and domestic cups.

Lee Kang-in is an attacking midfielder for Paris Saint-Germain and has earned 44 caps since debuting in 2019. He played in the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup and has been a regular contributor for PSG in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League. Earlier in his career, he won the Golden Ball at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup for his performances with South Korea’s youth team.

Who is South Korea's Manager for the World Cup?

Hong Myung-bo has managed South Korea since 2023, returning to the national team after previously leading the squad at the 2014 World Cup. As a player, he earned 136 caps and appeared in four World Cups, becoming the first Asian player to win the Bronze Ball at the 2002 tournament. Before his current role, he coached in the K League with Ulsan Hyundai, leading the club to league titles and multiple deep continental runs. Under his management, South Korea secured direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup through AFC’s third round.

South Korea's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Cha Bum-kun: 58 goals

Played for Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen

South Korea's All-Time Caps Leader:

Son Heung-min: 141 appearances (active player)

Plays for LAFC; Played for Hamburger SV, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham

Needs five goals to become their all-time leading goalscorer

South Korea Team Nickname:

Taegeuk Warriors

About the country:

Population: approximately 51.6 million

Capital: Seoul