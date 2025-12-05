Iran World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History
Iran enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup after extending a long run of consistent qualification, marking a fourth straight appearance in the tournament. The squad features a core built around players from the Persian Gulf Pro League and several established contributors from European clubs. Steady performances in AFC qualifying and a familiar group of veterans provide Iran with a stable foundation heading into the tournament.
How they Qualified:
Iran secured a World Cup berth through a strong AFC qualifying campaign, finishing near the top of Group A in the third round— giving them an automatic spot in the World Cup. The team finished with 23 points, two ahead of Uzbekistan.
World Cup Group Stage Schedule:
- June 15: Iran vs. New Zealand — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (9 p.m. ET)
- June 21: Iran vs. Belgium — Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California (3 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Iran vs. Egypt — Seattle Stadium (11 p.m. ET)
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Previous World Cup appearances:
- 1978, 1988, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022
What is Iran's Best Finish in the World Cup?
- Did not make it out of group stage in any of six appearances
Who'll be Iran's Key Players at the World Cup?
Mehdi Taremi leads the Iran attack with experience scoring in Portugal’s top flight for Porto as well as a stint with Inter Milan. Majid Hosseini adds World Cup experience to the back line after multiple seasons in Turkey’s Süper Lig. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh provides a younger attacking option, bringing pace and versatility from his stops in England, Turkey and Belgium.
Who is Iran's Manager for the World Cup?
Amir Ghalenoei returned to the national team after successful stints in the Persian Gulf Pro League, becoming Iran’s head coach for the 2026 cycle. The veteran manager previously led Esteghlal to multiple domestic titles and brings extensive experience from earlier national-team work in the mid-2000s.
Iran's All-Time Leading Scorer:
- Ali Daei: 108 goals
- Played for Persepolis, Al-Sadd, Bayern Munich, Hertha BSC
Iran's All-Time Caps Leader:
- Javad Nekounam: 149 caps
- Played for Al-Wahda, Osasuna, Esteghlal, Al-Kuwait, Al-Arabi
Iran's Team Nickname:
- Team Melli, Shiran e Iran
About the country:
- Population: approximately 92.4M
- Capital: Tehran
