Iran World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Published Jan. 2, 2026 1:54 p.m. ET

Iran enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup after extending a long run of consistent qualification, marking a fourth straight appearance in the tournament. The squad features a core built around players from the Persian Gulf Pro League and several established contributors from European clubs. Steady performances in AFC qualifying and a familiar group of veterans provide Iran with a stable foundation heading into the tournament.

How they Qualified: 

Iran secured a World Cup berth through a strong AFC qualifying campaign, finishing near the top of Group A in the third round— giving them an automatic spot in the World Cup. The team finished with 23 points, two ahead of Uzbekistan. 

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
Group G is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

Previous World Cup appearances: 

  • 1978, 1988, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022

What is Iran's Best Finish in the World Cup?

  • Did not make it out of group stage in any of six appearances

Who'll be Iran's Key Players at the World Cup?

Mehdi Taremi leads the Iran attack with experience scoring in Portugal’s top flight for Porto as well as a stint with Inter Milan. Majid Hosseini adds World Cup experience to the back line after multiple seasons in Turkey’s Süper Lig. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh provides a younger attacking option, bringing pace and versatility from his stops in England, Turkey and Belgium.

Who is Iran's Manager for the World Cup?

Amir Ghalenoei returned to the national team after successful stints in the Persian Gulf Pro League, becoming Iran’s head coach for the 2026 cycle. The veteran manager previously led Esteghlal to multiple domestic titles and brings extensive experience from earlier national-team work in the mid-2000s.

Iran's All-Time Leading Scorer: 

  • Ali Daei: 108 goals
  • Played for Persepolis, Al-Sadd, Bayern Munich, Hertha BSC

Iran's All-Time Caps Leader:

  • Javad Nekounam: 149 caps
  • Played for Al-Wahda, Osasuna, Esteghlal, Al-Kuwait, Al-Arabi

Iran's Team Nickname: 

  • Team Melli, Shiran e Iran

About the country: 

  • Population: approximately 92.4M
  • Capital: Tehran

