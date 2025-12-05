Uzebekistan World Cup 2026 Preview: Best Players, Roster, History

Uzbekistan enters the 2026 World Cup as a first-time qualifier, reaching the tournament after decades of near misses in AFC competition. The appearance marks a major milestone for a program that has remained a consistent contender in Asian qualifying since joining FIFA in the 1990s.

How they Qualified:

Uzbekistan clinched a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing in the top two teams of the third round of AFC qualifying— two points behind Iran. The team won six of its ten matches in the third round with three draws and only one loss.

World Cup Group Stage Schedule:

Group K: Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Group K is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring Portugal, FIFA Playoff 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Previous World Cup appearances:

This will be their first ever World Cup appearance

What is Uzbekistan's Best Finish in the World Cup?

Uzbekistan will play in its first ever World Cup match in 2026.

Who'll be Uzbekistan's Key Players at the World Cup?

Abdukodir Khusanov headlines Uzbekistan’s national team after earning a move to Manchester City following several impressive seasons at Ligue 1 club Lens. Eldor Shomurodov brings top-level experience from Serie A, with stints at Genoa, Roma and Cagliari providing a veteran presence in the attack. Husniddin Aliqulov adds further stability to the back line through consistent performances in the Uzbekistan Super League and increased involvement in the national-team setup.

Who is Uzbekistan's Manager for the World Cup?

Fabio Cannavaro took charge of Uzbekistan in 2024 after a coaching career that included managerial roles in Italy, Saudi Arabia, and China— most notably winning the Chinese Super League title with Guangzhou Evergrande. His appointment followed a decorated playing career highlighted by winning the 2006 Ballon d’Or and captaining Italy to the 2006 World Cup. He's one of just three defenders ever to win the award.

Uzbekistan's All-Time Leading Scorer:

Eldor Shomurodov: 43 goals (active player)

Played for Bunyodkor, Rostov, Genoa, Roma, Spezia, Cagliari, İstanbul Başakşehir

Uzbekistan's All-Time Caps leaders

Server Djeparov: 128 caps

Played for Bunyodkor, FC Seoul, Al-Shabab, Seongnam FC, Ulsan Hyundai, Lokomotiv, Tashkent

Uzbekistan's Team Nickname:

White Wolves

About the country:

Population: approximately 37.1 million

Capital: Tashkent