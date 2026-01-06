Cristiano Ronaldo Has 'Recommended' Al-Nassr Sign Real Madrid Star

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly pushing Al-Nassr to launch a stunning raid for Antonio Rudiger. The experienced German defender is seeing his contract at Santiago Bernabeu run down and will become a free agent in the summer of 2026 if no extension is agreed. It is claimed that CR7 wants to see the former Chelsea centre-half join him in the Saudi Pro League.

Rudiger contract: Real Madrid deal running down

As Rudiger has less than six months left to run on his current deal, he is free to enter into negotiations with any suitors outside of Spain. According to Fichajes, Al-Nassr are ready to make a serious play for his signature.

It is claimed that "discussions for a possible renewal are not progressing" in Madrid and Rudiger is "starting to generate a noise that is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore". The "most likely scenario" at this stage is considered to be a move elsewhere when the 2025-26 campaign comes to a close.

Lucrative terms: Offer being readied in Saudi Arabia

He is said to be attracting interest from "several ambitious projects", with big-spending teams in the Middle East forming part of that pack. Real are reportedly willing to let him leave as they remain in a "defensive transition process", with recruitment focus being narrowed on "medium to long-term" additions.

The Blancos have always been reluctant to tie aging stars - those over the age of 30 - down on lengthy deals. Rudiger will turn 33 in March. Real Madrid are "not willing to compromise future planning with long contracts or conditions outside their roadmap".

With that in mind, "one of the destinations that has gained momentum in recent weeks is Al-Nassr". They already have Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo on their books, alongside Joao Felix and former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane.

They are looking to bolster their back line and see Rudiger as an ideal addition. Fichajes claims that "an economically powerful offer is being prepared" - one which any European-based clubs will find it "difficult to match". A "high-level salary contract and a central role within the sporting project" is on offer in Riyadh.

Agent Ronaldo: Portuguese icon calls for Rudiger deal

Fichajes go on to state that sources close to the Saudi outfit have revealed that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo "has recommended Rudiger's signing". Having previously lined up against the German, he believes that an "immediate quality boost" can be secured.

It is noted that Ronaldo "holds significant influence within Al-Nassr's sporting project, not just on the field but also in strategic decision-making". Several transfer calls have already been made on his advice, with the 40-year-old frontman desperate to get more proven winners alongside him.

A formal proposal is said to have been readied, but Rudiger "has not made a final decision" yet. He remains focused on the present for now, with Real still in the hunt for prestigious domestic and continental titles.

He is, however, aware of interest from Saudi Arabia and considers the option of such a switch to be "real, ambitious, and economically very attractive". The presence of Ronaldo at Al-Nassr will also be factored into the equation - as he has committed to a deal through to 2027.

Rudiger mulling over his options in 2026

An extended stay at the Bernabeu cannot be entirely ruled out for now, potentially on rolling 12-month terms, but other options are certainly being considered - by Rudiger and the Blancos.

Al-Nassr are ready to pounce, with club captain Ronaldo an obvious ace in their pack. They have faltered of late, in a Saudi Pro League title bid, but remain fiercely competitive on multiple fronts and would provide Rudiger with opportunities to enhance his already impressive CV.

Fichjaes claims that any move to the Middle East would be "another impactful move by Saudi football, adding a top-level defender to one of the most ambitious projects".

Real Madrid legend Ronaldo - who remains the club’s all-time leading goalscorer - is a man that has grown accustomed to getting his way down the years, and that suggests that Rudiger could complete a stunning switch once dropping into the free agent pool.