Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Breaks Record For Most Saves In World Cup Final
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has recorded ten saves against Spain in the World Cup final, the most saves by a goalkeeper in a World Cup final since record-keeping began in 1966.
Martínez, who made some dramatic saves during the 2022 World Cup final against France in Qatar, made arguably the biggest save of the match against Spain in stoppage time, blocking a Lamine Yamal free kick to send it to extra time.
Spain utilized its passing system to control possession and rack up 10 shots on target in regulation. This approach forced Argentina's defenders to play deeper and chase the game. Martínez intervened throughout the match, stopping attempts from long range and from inside the penalty area.
Just before Enzo Fernández was sent off with a red card in stoppage time, Martínez saved Nico Williams' screamer from near the top of the box to keep the match scoreless.
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