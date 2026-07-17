Lionel Messi Tells Tom Brady 'Insane' Story Behind Viral Lamine Yamal Baby Photoshoot

If your first thought when seeing the now-viral photo of Lionel Messi bathing Lamine Yamal as an infant is how unbelievable it is that the two will be playing against each other in Sunday's World Cup final, you're not alone; Messi shares the sentiment.

"That picture with Lamine, now we are facing in a final after a photo was taken of when he was a baby," Messi told seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady at Fanatics Fest on Friday. "It's just insane."

The photo was taken by reelance photographer Joan Monfort during a promotional charity photo shoot nearly two decades ago, when Messi was 20 years old and Yamal was an infant. Nearly 20 years later, the two will face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Messi's Argentina and Yamal's Spain on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Messi shares a great admiration for Yamal, who stars for FC Barcelona just as Messi did from 2000 to 2021, but he's hoping that he and his teammates can keep the 19-year-old superstar quiet for one night.

"Lamine is truly amazing," Messi said. "I've followed him a lot because he plays for a club I love so much. He has a chance to achieve something historic — we're going to try to make sure that doesn't happen this time."

Both Messi and Yamal are chasing history. Messi could become the first player to win back-to-back World Cup titles as team captain, while Yamal could become the second-youngest player to win the World Cup final as a starter. The only thing standing in their way? Each other.

"We'll try to put on a good match, but I hope he and his team don't put on a good one," Messi said.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX one.