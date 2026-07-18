How to Watch the World Cup Today: Schedule, Times, TV, Streaming for Bronze Final

Day 38 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup comes down to one match: France and England meet in Miami for third place. Kylian Mbappé, whose eight goals are tied for the tournament lead, and Michael Olise, the tournament's assist leader, headline a French side looking to bounce back from a semifinal exit against Spain. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham lead England's push for bronze after falling to Argentina in the semifinal. The match airs on FOX and streams live and on demand on FOX One.

World Cup Schedule for Saturday, July 18

France vs. England

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, FL

France swept Group I before wins over Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco set up a semifinal against Spain, who ended Les Bleus' run 2-0. England went 2-1-0 through Group L, needed extra time to get past Norway in the quarterfinals, and fell 2-1 to Argentina in the semifinal.

How to Watch World Cup Final

Spain and Argentina will meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on tomorrow Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. ET from New York New Jersey Stadium.

When: Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: New York New Jersey Stadium, New York New Jersey

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Who Plays Today in the World Cup?

France (third-place game)

England (third-place game)

Top Goals & Games of the FIFA World Cup, What was USMNT’s best moment of the tournament? | FTF OTees Danny Parkins and Dax McCarty hand out awards for the best moments, goals, and players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as the best moment for USMNT during their tournament.

World Cup Scores Yesterday

No matches were played yesterday, Friday, July 17, as the tournament paused between the semifinals and today's third-place game. The most recent result: