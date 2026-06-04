2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Tracker: USA's Folarin Balogun Enters Race

Who'll win the Golden Boot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup? The race is on for who'll score the most goals at the tournament, and it is set to be one of the tournament's most closely watched storylines.

Several of the world's top forwards will be aiming to finish as the competition's leading goalscorer. Kylian Mbappé enters the tournament after winning the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Mikel Oyarzabal are among the other players expected to challenge for the award.

But keep an eye on USA's Folarin Balogun, who had a two-goal effort in the win over Paraguay. The USA striker has gone from +125000 (pre-tournament) to +4000 (currently) to win the award.

2 Goals

Folarin Balogun (USA)

1 Goal

Mauricio (Paraguay)

Cyle Larin (Canada)

Jovo Lukić (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Ladislav Krejcí (Czechia)

Julián Quiñones (Mexico)

Raúl Jimenez (Mexico)

Hwang In-Beom (South Korea)

Oh Hyeon-Gyu (South Korea)

Gio Reyna (USA)

Favorites To Win The Golden Boot

Kylian Mbappé : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Harry Kane: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Mikel Oyarzabal: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Folarin Balogun: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Erling Haaland: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Lionel Messi: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Cristiano Ronaldo: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Julián Alvarez: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Kai Havertz: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Lamine Yamal: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Michael Olise: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Raphinha: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Vini Júnior : +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Lautaro Martínez: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Igor Thiago: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Romelu Lukaku : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cody Gakpo: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Ousmane Dembélé: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Last 5 Golden Boot Winners