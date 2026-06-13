2026 World Cup Goals: Every Group-Stage Score Ranked From Best To Worst

Through the first 2 1/2 days and six matches of the tournament, there were 16 goals scored.

We are here to let you know which are the best of the best. From own goals to how well hit a penalty kick was and then the biggest bangers of the tournament, we will have you covered.

Here are the best of the best, updated after John McGinn's opening goal in Haiti vs. Scotland on Saturday night.

1. Folarin Balogun Goes Top Bin vs. Paraguay

Balogun's coming-out party was on June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium against Paraguay, and his second goal of the game was the cherry on top.

The AS Monaco striker delivered a dominant first-half performance, imposing his will on Paraguay's defense. He had already scored when midfielder Malik Tillman put him through on goal. He fought off one defender, dribbled past another and then used his weaker left foot to place a shot perfectly in the top corner.

2. Gio Reyna Caps Win With Trivela

The exclamation point at the end of the United States' win over Paraguay came from Reyna, who put his impressive technique on display in the final minute of the match.

Reyna, a source of controversy at the 2022 World Cup, came on in the 82nd minute for Tillman. The USA was keeping the ball while seeing out the win over Paraguay when the ball moved up field down the right wing. Alex Freeman gave the ball to Reyna for what was the 26th pass of the attack, and Gio hammered it home with the outside of his right foot.

3. Hwang Equalizes In Style

South Korea controlled its opening match against Czechia but found itself behind in the second half after the Czechs took a first-half lead.

Hee-Chan Hwang was brought on as a substitute in the 62nd minute and made the impact his team needed. He was played into the 18-yard box by PSG midfielder Kang-In Lee, then he stopped on a dime, put the ball on his right foot and chipped Czechia goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

It was a brilliant goal that the Koreans needed badly.

4. Vinícius Júnior Delivers Golazo vs. Morocco

The Real Madrid star came into this tournament knowing he needed to be at his best for Brazil. After Morocco took a first-half lead, he stepped up.

Vini Jr. picked up the ball near the touchline after a pass from midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. He cut inside onto his preferred right foot and nearly put the ball through the net with his finish.

5. Saibari Runs Through Brazil Defense

Brazil needed Vini Jr. to step up because Morocco delivered a brilliant goal to open the scoring.

Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz picked the ball up and found Ismael Saibari in between Brazil center backs Gabriel and Marquinhos, two of the best defenders in world soccer. With his first touch, the Moroccan striker lifted the ball over Alisson, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, for a brilliantly executed opening goal.

6. Jiménez Gets His World Cup Goal

Raúl Jiménez entered the World Cup ranked third all time in goals for the Mexican national team, but he had never scored on the biggest stage. That changed against South Africa.

Mexico winger Roberto Alvarado delivered a fantastic cross to the far post that put the ball on a platter for Jiménez, who headed home to give El Tri a 2-0 lead. It was a wonderful moment at Mexico City Stadium for Mexico's most reliable player in recent memory.

7. Czechia Scores Without Using Its Feet

Everyone knew that Czechia was going to be a tough team to defend on set pieces, but no one thought it would score its first goal of the tournament on a throw-in.

Fullback Vladimir Coufal delivered an impressive toss toward the six-yard box, where captain Ladislav Krejčí rose highest to give the Czechs a lead. South Korea had been in control of the ball and the game up to that point, so it came as a shock. Unfortunately for Czechia, though, it could not maintain the lead.

8. Balogun Opens His World Cup Account

Balogun's best goal was his second, but his first was nothing to scoff at.

The striker finished a great move by the Americans, which started with a pass from left back Antonee Robinson that played Christian Pulisic in behind the Paraguayan defense. Balogun delayed his run to create space, and Pulisic found him at the penalty spot for an emphatic finish.

9. Quinones Scores Tournament's First Goal

The goal that opened the tournament.

Julián Quiñones was the Saudi Pro League's leading goalscorer this past season, and he kept his prolific record going against South Africa. Midfielder Érik Lira found the attacker around the penalty spot, which is a dangerous place for a goalscorer like Quiñones.

Mexico never looked back from there.

10. Larin Rescues Canada

Canada dominated play against Bosnia and Herzegovina in its World Cup, but the co-hosts found themselves behind after a well-executed corner.

Then, on came Cyle Larin.

The 31-year-old former No. 1 overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft was making his 91st appearance for Canada. He picked up the ball from fellow substitute Promise David, and he hit his shot well enough that it took a deflection to deliver a fantastic moment in Vancouver. Canada came away from a strong performance with at least its first World Cup point ever.

11. Qatar's Shocking Equalizer

Switzerland was in control on Saturday afternoon against Qatar. The Swiss had 26 shots to Qatar's six and had 68% of the ball, and it led for 77 minutes of game time.

Then, an impressive header provided a surprising equalizer for Qatar. Left back Homam Elamin delivered a great cross to the back post, where Qatar captain Boualem Khoukhi rose above his defender to head home past Switzerland goalkeeper Gregory Kubel.

While Qatar will be thrilled with the tie, Switzerland was left shell-shocked for not winning a game it had dominated.

12. Bosnia Executes Flawless Corner

Canada started its World Cup opener well, creating chances and controlling play against Bosnia and Herzegovina. All of that was undone by a well-executed corner kick, though.

Sead Kolasinac got on the end of a corner kick at the near post and flicked it on into the six-yard box, where striker Jovo Lukic was perfectly placed to head home the game's opening goal. It wasn't flashy, but it was an impressive goal that did not involve the ball touching the ground following the corner kick.

13. Paraguay Gets On The Board vs. USA

Paraguay was dominated on Friday night in Los Angeles, but it did have a nice second-half move that resulted in its first World Cup goal since 2010.

Paraguay got possession after U.S. defender Chris Richards couldn't win a long ball. Playmaker Julio Enciso picked up possession and played Mauricio through on goal, and he delivered a composed finish past USA goalkeeper Matt Freese.

14. Oh Completes Korea's Comeback

After Hwang's moment of brilliance got South Korea on the board, Oh Hyeon-gyu used sheer willpower to win the game.

Oh came into the game in the 69th minute in place of Son Heung-min, who is Korea's all-time-leading goalscorer. It was a bold decision that paid off.

Hwang added to his goal earlier in the half with a great pass from the left wing that found Oh in the middle for a crucial finish that ultimately gave Korea the win.

15. Paraguay's Own Goal Gives USA The Lead

The first own goal of the tournament isn't ranked last on this list because of the play that caused it.

Christian Pulisic was unplayable in the first half for the USA against Paraguay. For the game's opening goal, he dribbled past two defenders and then found a pass around two more to Weston McKennie. The midfielder then tried to lay it off to Folarin Balogun, but the ball instead went off Paraguay midfielder Damián Bobadilla.

16. Embolo Slots Home Penalty

Embolo did his job on the penalty kick that provided Switzerland a golden chance to score its opening goal. Qatar goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada dove the wrong way, and Embolo calmly slotted the penalty well to his left.

It was a well-hit penalty, but it wasn't enough to avoid the bottom of this list.

17. McGinn Scores Via Deflection

Scotland’s first World Cup goal since 1998 wasn’t exactly a beauty.

Winger Ben Gannon-Doak played a cross into the box that was cleared toward the top of the 18-yard box, where McGinn picked up possession. He did not strike his left-footed shot very cleanly, but he fortunately got a massive deflection before nestling in the back of the net.

They all count the same, so Scotland won’t care how the goal came.