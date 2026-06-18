Canada's Ismaël Koné Injured: What Happened? What's Next?

Canada midfielder Ismaël Koné suffered a gruesome injury in the second half of Canada's 6-0 win over Qatar in Group B Play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Koné was substituted off the pitch on a stretcher after appearing to suffer a lower leg injury. His injury caused play to be delayed for several minutes, as it was an emotional scene in Vancouver.

Koné has been an integral part of Les Rouges' midfield, as he's in his fourth year with the Canada national team leading into the World Cup. Here's what happened and what we know.

What Happened? What’s The Injury?

The injury occurred in the 50th minute of the match. Koné passed the ball to a teammate, and a late challenge from Qatar’s Assim Madibo left Koné with an apparent leg injury and had to be carted off. Canada's medical staff also placed an air cast around Koné's injured leg. The severity of the injury was not immediately known, but coaches and players nearby were visibly shaken.

Madibo received a red card for his action, which was Qatar's second red card of the day. Madibo was distraught prior to getting sent off the pitch, with multiple members of Canada's national team consoling him.

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch shared that Koné is set to undergo surgery.

"[You] could hear the bone snap," Marsch said at the post-game press conference. "Your heart goes out to him. Everybody's shaken for him."

Marsch also shared his plans to visit Koné at the hospital later on Thursday.

Shortly after the injury, Canada's Nathan Saliba scored a goal in the 64th minute. Following the injury, he honored his teammate by holding up Koné's jersey.

Canada’s Nathan Saliba scores goal, honors Ismaël Koné who exited the game due to injury

Ismaël Koné’s Career With Canada

In 42 appearances with Canada, Koné recorded four goals. He also helped Canada earn a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Copa América tournament, made three appearances at the 2022 World Cup and has two consecutive Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023.

Ismaël Koné’s Career With Club

Kone’s career originally started with CF Montreal in the MLS, where he recorded four goals and three assists in 32 appearances. After one season in Canada, Kone headed to Europe, where he spent time with Watford FC, Marseille and his current club, Sassuolo of Serie A.