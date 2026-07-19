Spain 2010 vs. Spain 2026: World Cup Champions Combined XI

Spain winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup puts this generation in the conversation with some of the greatest national teams in history.

No team had followed a European Championship title with a World Cup victory since Spain did it by winning Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. That legendary Spanish side then completed an unprecedented three-peat by winning Euro 2012.

Those Spain teams are widely recognized among the greatest national sides in football history. But this current generation is starting to make its own case and will enter Euro 2028 with an opportunity to match that historic run of three consecutive major tournament titles.

Let’s make a combined XI between Spain’s 2026 and 2010 World Cup-winning teams.

Goalkeeper: Unai Simón vs. Iker Casillas

(Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Both goalkeepers had incredible tournaments and earned the Golden Glove.

Simón made history with seven clean sheets, the most by a goalkeeper at a single World Cup. He also conceded only one goal throughout Spain’s entire campaign, the fewest ever allowed by a World Cup-winning team.

Casillas gets the nod because of his overall pedigree and because he was simply the better goalkeeper at his peak. He conceded only two goals in 2010, kept five clean sheets and made one of the biggest saves in World Cup final history when he denied Arjen Robben with his outstretched foot.

Simón had the better statistical campaign, but Casillas remains Spain’s greatest goalkeeper.

Verdict: Iker Casillas

Left Back: Marc Cucurella vs. Joan Capdevila

(Photo by Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Cucurella came into this tournament as one of the best left backs in the world and continued to show it. He provided defensive stability while also being an important presence in attack, giving Spain energy up and down the left flank.

Capdevila was not one of the more glamorous names in Spain’s 2010 side, but he was an incredibly consistent player. He started every game during Spain’s World Cup-winning campaign and also started five of its six matches at Euro 2008, only sitting out the final group-stage match against Greece.

But Cucurella gets the nod as the better overall left back.

Verdict: Marc Cucurella

Center Back: Pau Cubarsí vs. Carles Puyol

(Photo by Dale Macmillan/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Cubarsí winning the World Cup as a teenager while starting at center back is a remarkable story. His composure and ability to play out from the back were critical to a Spanish team that conceded only one goal.

But Puyol was the true leader of Spain’s 2010 side, anchoring the back line with his physicality, commitment and defensive awareness. He also scored the decisive header against Germany in the semifinal to send Spain to its first World Cup final.

Cubarsí may eventually build a legendary career of his own, but Puyol gets the clear nod here.

Verdict: Carles Puyol

Center Back: Aymeric Laporte vs. Gerard Piqué

(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP via Getty Images)

Laporte turned back the clock during this World Cup. The Saudi Pro League defender was pivotal for Spain, playing the experienced role next to the teenage Cubarsí and helping lead one of the greatest defensive campaigns in World Cup history.

Piqué gets the nod, though. Despite the 2010 World Cup being his first major international tournament for Spain, he immediately established himself as a key part of the starting lineup and formed an elite partnership with Puyol.

His composure on the ball, reading of the game and ability to defend in a high line made him the ideal center back for that Spanish side.

Verdict: Gerard Piqué

Right Back: Pedro Porro vs. Sergio Ramos

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Porro had a strong World Cup, providing value on both sides of the ball and scoring Spain’s second goal in the 2-0 semifinal victory over France.

But Ramos gets the nod as one of the defensive cornerstones of Spain’s golden generation. He was defensively reliable while also offering tremendous value going forward.

Ramos remarkably completed 31 dribbles at the 2010 World Cup, more than any other player in the tournament, despite playing at right back.

Porro had a great campaign, but this one belongs to Ramos.

Verdict: Sergio Ramos

Defensive Midfield: Rodri vs. Xabi Alonso

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Rodri gets the nod after winning the Golden Ball at the 2026 World Cup, just two years after being named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024.

He served as the metronome for this Spanish side, dictating the tempo, controlling possession and constantly making the correct decision. After returning from a serious knee injury, Rodri once again showed why he is one of the best midfielders in the world.

Xabi Alonso was a fabulous midfielder for Spain and an important member of the Euro 2008, 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012-winning teams. His passing range, positioning and ability to control matches from deep were crucial to that midfield.

But Rodri’s peak and importance to this 2026 side give him the edge.

Verdict: Rodri

Defensive Midfield: Fabián Ruiz vs. Sergio Busquets

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Fabián gave Spain a different profile after Luis de la Fuente introduced him into the starting lineup during the knockout stage. His ability to carry the ball forward and cover ground next to Rodri added more dynamism to the midfield.

But Busquets gets the clear nod.

Like Rodri for the 2026 side, Busquets served as the metronome for Spain in 2010. He dictated the tempo, protected the defense and played with composure far beyond his years during his first major international tournament.

Busquets allowed Xavi and Iniesta to play with more freedom and was one of the most important tactical pieces in Spain’s success.

Verdict: Sergio Busquets

Central Midfield: Dani Olmo vs. Xavi

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Olmo was an incredibly tidy and important midfielder for Spain. He could operate in tight spaces, connect the attack and make dangerous late runs into the box.

His intelligence and movement were crucial to Spain’s front line, but Xavi is one of the greatest midfielders in football history.

Xavi controlled the rhythm of matches for both Spain and Barcelona. His awareness, passing and ability to dictate games helped define an entire era of football.

He gets the clear nod.

Verdict: Xavi

Left Wing: Álex Baena vs. Andrés Iniesta

(Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Baena had a solid tournament and played an important role on Spain’s left side, giving the team the ability to keep possession, drift into different pockets and connect play in the final third.

But Iniesta is a player you have to make room for in this team, even if he did not operate as a traditional left winger throughout the 2010 World Cup.

His technical ability, creativity and capacity to progress the ball made him one of the best players of his generation. He also scored the most important goal in Spanish football history, delivering the extra-time winner against the Netherlands in the 2010 final.

Iniesta makes any combined XI in which he is an option.

Verdict: Andrés Iniesta

Striker: Mikel Oyarzabal vs. David Villa

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Oyarzabal had an efficient tournament, scoring five goals and delivering in major moments. He was an unconventional but incredibly effective No. 9 for Spain, floating into different pockets while still being ruthless when chances came his way.

But Villa was instrumental in Spain’s 2010 campaign, scoring five of its eight goals during the tournament.

He came through in crucial moments, scoring against Honduras, Chile, Portugal and Paraguay. His goals carried Spain through difficult matches when the team’s attack was struggling to turn possession into opportunities.

Oyarzabal had a brilliant campaign, but Villa gets the nod because of just how important his goals were to the 2010 team’s success.

Verdict: David Villa

Right Wing: Lamine Yamal vs. Pedro

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Yamal gets the nod after winning a World Cup as a teenager.

He entered the tournament recovering from a hamstring injury and did not control every match in the way he might have wanted, scoring only one goal. But he steadily grew into the competition and remained one of Spain’s most dangerous creative players.

Pedro became an important part of the 2010 side late in the tournament, earning starts in the semifinal and final because of his energy, pressing and intelligent movement.

But Yamal’s ceiling, talent and importance to this 2026 team give him the edge.

At only 19, Yamal already has a European Championship, a World Cup and multiple club trophies. He has built the foundation for what could become a phenomenal career.

Verdict: Lamine Yamal

Final Combined XI: Spain 2026 And Spain 2010

Formation: 4-2-3-1

GK: Iker Casillas

RB: Sergio Ramos

CB: Carles Puyol

CB: Gerard Piqué

LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Rodri

CM: Sergio Busquets

CAM: Xavi

RW: Lamine Yamal

LW: Andrés Iniesta

ST: David Villa