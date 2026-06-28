FIFA Men's World Cup
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 20
FIFA Men's World Cup

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's World Cup Best Bets Today — Match Day 20

Published Jun. 30, 2026 1:46 a.m. ET
Chris Fallica
Chris Fallica
FOX Sports Wagering Expert

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Anything can happen at the World Cup — just ask Germany.

Here's how I'm wagering on Match Day 20, with three more Round-of-32 games on the schedule.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

World Cup Best Bets — Tuesday, June 30

Ivory Coast vs. Norway

Ivory Coast’s central defenders can negate the ability of Norway in the box. The Elephants also have players in Yan Diomande and Franck Kessie who can carry and control the ball to keep it from a dangerous Norway attack. We’ll also see if the rest gives Norway a boost here after the 10 changes against France. Most of the scoring in Ivory Coast matches has come after halftime, so I can see 0-0 entering the break and then let's see if the underdog can get home.

Fallica's Picks: Ivory Coast Norway 1st Half Draw (+130), Ivory Coast to Advance (+150)

France vs. Sweden

Sweden did a much better job defensively against Japan than it did against the Netherlands, but this is a completely different animal we’re talking about here. Outside that first half against Senegal, France has been as advertised. Sure, the defense had some lapses against the Norway B team, but being the knockout rounds are here, expect France to tighten things up on that end and I think it is good for at least three goals and an assist from Michael Olise, who already has three for the tournament.

Fallica's Picks: Sweden France France Team Total Over 2.5 (-109), Michael Olise to Record an Assist (+160)

Mexico vs. Ecuador

This has rock fight written all over it. Ecuador is one of the nations that will not be as affected by the conditions in Mexico and will be quite comfortable in a tight defensive battle as it should be. 

Fallica's Picks: Mexico Ecuador Draw (+190), BTTS — No (-160)

 
 
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