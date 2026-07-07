Where To Find Croatia's Stars After The 2026 FIFA World Cup

Croatia is a team that has always punched above its weight with this core, finishing second at the 2018 World Cup and third in 2022. But it could not quite match that level of success this time, going out in heartbreaking fashion in the round of 32 after a stoppage-time winner from Gonçalo Ramos gave Portugal a 2-1 victory.

Croatia had a poor start to the tournament, losing to England, but managed to squeak out victories against Panama and Ghana to finish second in the group. That set up a difficult round of 32 matchup against Portugal, where Croatia came close but could not get over the line.

So what's next for the players who led Croatia to the last 32?

The 40-year-old maestro, known as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, more likely than not played in his final World Cup. Yet again, Luka Modrić was the leader in the middle of the park for Croatia.

He did not start the tournament with his best performance, giving up a penalty and struggling against England, but he grew into the tournament like he always does. Modrić was the composer in Croatia’s midfield, controlling the tempo and helping Croatia stay alive after that opening loss.

He always shows up on the biggest stages for Croatia and earned his 200th cap during the tournament. He is the greatest player in Croatia’s history. Modrić currently plays for Serie A club AC Milan.

Ivan Perišić is another Croatian veteran who always seems to show up for his country. Even at 37, he remained a pivotal piece of the Croatian attack on the wing.

Perišić was involved in one goal and two assists during this campaign, including the go-ahead goal against Portugal. When the lights shine the brightest, Perišić always finds a way to make an impact for Croatia, and that was the case again in this tournament.

At 37, this could also be his final World Cup. Perišić currently plays for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie.

Dominik Livaković, 31, has now been between the posts for Croatia in multiple international tournaments, and he was key again with several decisive saves throughout the World Cup.

His clean sheet against Panama was especially important, helping Croatia squeak out a crucial 1-0 win in the group stage. Croatia needed that result after losing its opening match, and Livaković played a major role in making sure it got over the line.

Livaković currently plays for Fenerbahçe in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Nikola Vlašić scored the pivotal winning goal against Ghana in the 83rd minute, a goal that proved decisive in helping Croatia finish second in the group.

Vlašić has now been a key player for Croatia across multiple international tournaments, and once again, he provided an important moment when Croatia needed it. The midfielder currently plays for Serie A club Torino.

Mateo Kovačić has been one of the mainstays of this Croatia team for years. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder, now with Manchester City, has been a crucial part of Croatia’s midfield alongside Luka Modrić.

Kovačić provides dynamism in midfield and has been part of Croatia’s golden generation through its best World Cup runs. The 32-year-old is currently at Manchester City, but reports indicate he may be on his way out after a difficult, injury-hit season with the club.

Joško Gvardiol, 24, is known as one of the best defenders in the world and provided important versatility for Croatia throughout the tournament.

He can play center back, left back or in a hybrid role in a back three, giving Croatia different options defensively. That flexibility made him a key piece for this Croatian team. Gvardiol currently plays for Manchester City in the Premier League.