FIFA Men's World Cup
Egypt Goal vs. Argentina Controversially Disallowed After VAR Check
FIFA Men's World Cup

Egypt Goal vs. Argentina Controversially Disallowed After VAR Check

Updated Jul. 7, 2026 1:55 p.m. ET

Egypt nearly put Argentina on the ropes in the 58th minute of Tuesday's round-of-16 match, until VAR had stepped in. 

Midfielder Mostafa Zico's breakaway goal that would've put Egypt up 2-0 was disallowed after a VAR check determined that midfielder Marawan Attia fouled Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez prior to the goal. However, the foul occurred while Argentina was on the attack, leading to some controversy over whether VAR overstepped its reach. 

"Surely, this is not within VAR's [realm] to review this," FOX Sports analyst Rob Green said on the broadcast. "It's a full length of the pitch away."

FOX Sports soccer officiating expert Dr. Joe Machnik, meanwhile, thought that the fact that it was a foul meant that the goal should've been disallowed.

"A foul in the attacking phase of play, which leads to a goal or possession by the team that [scores] a goal can result in the goal being disallowed and being given a free kick," Machnik explained.

Still, Green thought that Argentina got away with one as he disagreed with the decision.

"What a let off for Argentina. The full length of the pitch," Green continued. "That, 100 yards away, someone stepping on someone's toe is not why VAR was brought into the game. We've got to a point now where we've reached far beyond the powers that it should have. The referee saw the tackle, decided not to give it and Egypt, with a brilliant breakaway goal, have been denied a two-goal cushion." 

Argentina wasn't able to do anything with the ensuing free kick, and Egypt was able to take a 2-0 lead when Ziko scored again in the 67th minute. However, Argentina scored in the 79th minute to cut Egypt's lead to 2-1, and Lionel Messi scored the equalizer in the 83rd minute. So, the disallowed goal looms large. 

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