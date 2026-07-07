The Great Escape: 4 Takeaways From Argentina's Frantic Comeback Win vs. Egypt

For 79 minutes, the champions were dead.

Argentina trailed Egypt, 2-0, in Atlanta, Lionel Messi had a penalty saved, and the Pharaohs were countering like a team with zero interest in a moral victory. They just had to hang on in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 matchup and keep the defending champs at bay.

Then came three goals in 14 minutes, resulting in a 3-2 final and rescuing an Argentina quarterfinal berth from the jaws of defeat.

Here are my four takeaways from a game that took years off Argentine lives:

1. Argentina Can Win Ugly. That's What Champions Do.

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Let's not sugarcoat it: Argentina has been suffering. It needed 120 minutes and an own goal to survive Cape Verde. Against Egypt, it was down by two, heavily favored in both games and staring at the exit. It also caught a break — Mostafa Zico had an earlier goal chalked off when VAR found a Marawan Attia foul on Lisandro Martínez a full pitch away from the finish. Even the FOX broadcast squirmed at that one.

But here's the thing about serial winners: They don't need to be brilliant, they need to be alive at the final whistle. Cristian Romero headed in a Messi cross. Messi equalized. Enzo Fernández buried the winner off a Lautaro Martínez cross, from a counter that started after Mohamed Salah was dispossessed at the edge of Argentina's penalty box. From 2-0 down to 3-2 up in a flash. Pretty? No. The mark of a champion? Absolutely.

2. Messi Missed A Penalty. Then He Reminded Everyone Who He Is.

The penalty miss should have been the story. Mostafa Shobeir dove to his right and stuffed Messi's spot kick before the first hydration break — his second failed penalty of the tournament (the first player to ever miss two penalties in a single World Cup) after the miss against Austria. A 39-year-old carrying a nation, denied again. You'd forgive him for shrinking.

Instead, he curled the cross that Romero converted, then arrived in the 83rd minute to score the equalizer himself — his eighth goal of the World Cup, now all alone at the top of the Golden Boot race ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

He has scored in every single game Argentina has played this tournament. He broke the all-time World Cup assists record. The man rewrites the record books on nights when everything works and on nights when nothing does. That second kind might be more impressive.

3. The Pharoahs Leave With Their Heads High — And New Heroes.

What a ride this was for Egypt. Unbeaten in a group that included Belgium, topped Australia on penalties with a Mohamed Salah panenka, and mere minutes from eliminating the world champions. And they did it in the least expected way: with an aging Salah as facilitator and Omar Marmoush — goalless, assist-less and benched Tuesday after a miserable tournament — reduced to a late cameo.

The unheralded names delivered instead. Yasser Ibrahim's 15th-minute header stunned Atlanta. Haissem Hassan ran the right flank on the counter, setting up Zico's goal after a Salah surge. And Shobeir was magnificent — the penalty save, plus stops on Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez. Egypt were brilliant on the break. They just ran into the defending champions. It happens.

4. Now, The Uncomfortable Question: What's Wrong With Argentina?

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Because something is wrong. The legs looked heavy — understandable after 120 minutes in the Miami furnace against Cape Verde, where Lionel Scaloni described his cramping team as "defending like a cornered cat." The defense is shakier still. Four goals conceded in two knockout games, Ibrahim rising unmarked, and Argentina caught up-field on transition over and over. Egypt's disallowed goal and Zico's finish came from nearly identical counters. Good teams notice patterns like that. Spain-level teams will make them pay.

And the dependency problem persists: Messi has eight goals; no teammate has been consistently dangerous. Álvarez keeps flickering without igniting. Romero and Fernández stepped up Tuesday — Argentina needs that weekly, not annually. Champions can win ugly. They can't keep needing miracles.