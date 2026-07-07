Sports World Reacts To Argentina Comeback: Tom Brady Makes 28-3 Comparison

The Atlanta Falcons might finally be off the hook as the holders of arguably the greatest single-game collapse in sports history, and Tom Brady might agree with that sentiment.

Argentina appeared dead to rights in its World Cup round-of-16 match against Egypt on Tuesday, going down 2-0 in the 67th minute, putting its hopes of repeating as World Cup champs in jeopardy. But then, in the 79th minute, Argentina flipped the script. Argentina scored three unanswered goals, including one from Lionel Messi and one in stoppage time, to win 3-2.

As Argentina put the finishing touches on its win, Brady couldn't help but tip his cap to Messi's squad.

"Yeah so that might top 28-3," Brady wrote with a mind-blown emoji in a post on X.

If Argentina's win did top the New England Patriots' 28-3 comeback victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, then the setting might not have been any more appropriate. Messi and Argentina pulled off the comeback at Atlanta Stadium, which is the home of the Falcons.

As for the debate of whether Argentina's comeback was greater than the comeback the Patriots had in Super Bowl LI, there are many ways you can slice it. However, the Patriots were able to cut into the Falcons' 28-3 lead prior to the start of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI. Argentina, on the other hand, didn't score until after the second hydration break, which is now considered by some as the start of the fourth quarter of soccer matches.

And another thing that could help Argentina's case for being the holders of the superior comeback was that it didn't need any extra time to seal its victory. Enzo Fernández scored two minutes into stoppage time, ensuring that Tuesday's match wouldn't go into extra time. The Patriots, meanwhile, didn't tie the game against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI until the final minute before winning in overtime.

Brady wasn't the only sports star who reacted to Argentina's epic comeback. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Brunson and others were among those who shared their amazement with what happened on Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta.