FIFA Men's World Cup
USMNT Lineup vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun Starts In Unchanged Starting XI
FIFA Men's World Cup

USMNT Lineup vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun Starts In Unchanged Starting XI

Updated Jul. 6, 2026 6:49 p.m. ET

After the USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina, no one expected an unchanged starting lineup would take the field against Belgium in the 2026 World Cup round of 16 matchup.

Instead, after Folarin Balogun saw his one-match ban suspended by FIFA, that's exactly what the Americans have. Balogun retains his place as the starting striker for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is able to recall his entire starting XI.

Here's how the United States and Belgium will line up on Monday night at Seattle Stadium.

United StatesUSA's Starting Lineup

Goalkeeper: Matt Freese

Left Back: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson
Center Back: Tim Ream
Center Back: Chris Richards
Right Back: Alex Freeman

Midfielder: Tyler Adams
Midfielder: Malik Tillman
Midfielder: Weston McKennie

Right Winger: Sergiño Dest
Striker: Folarin Balogun
Left Winger: Christian Pulisic

USA Starting Lineup vs. Belgium: Analysis

The Americans have clearly found their best lineup when everyone is available. This will be the third time in five games that this lineup has started together at the World Cup. The only change was Pepi starting for Christian Pulisic against Australia and a totally rotated lineup in the final group-stage game against Türkiye when the USA had nothing to play for.

The drama in the buildup to the match was who would start at striker, but that speculation became irrelevant when Balogun's red-card ban was suspended. Instead of Pepi or Haji Wright getting the nod, it is once again Balogun leading the line for the Americans.

A key part of the USA's success at the tournament has been the midfield, which is led by World Cup veterans Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie alongside Malik Tillman. Tillman has been excellent at the tournament and got his signature moment with a fabulous free-kick goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

BelgiumBelgium's Starting Lineup

There have been a plethora of changes to Belgium's lineup from its round-of-32 victory. 

Striker Charles De Ketelaere retains his spot in place of 33-year-old Romelu Lukaku, who will be on the bench alongside midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and winger Jeremy Doku are both on the bench. De Bruyne and Doku were taken out in the 57th minute of the win over Senegal.

The Red Devils beat Senegal 3-2 thanks to a pair of dramatic late goals from Lukaku and midfielder Youri Tielemans in regular time and a 125th-minute penalty from Tielemans in extra time.

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Left Back: Maxim De Cuyper
Center Back: Brandon Mechele
Center Back: Nathan Ngoy
Right Back: Timothy Castagne

Midfielder: Youri Tielemans
Midfielder: Andre Onana
Midfielder: Nicolas Raskin

Right Winger: Dodi Lukébakio
Striker: Charles De Ketelaere
Left Winger: Leandro Trossard

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