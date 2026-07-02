How 'Country Roads' Became The Soundtrack Of Team USA's World Cup Run

It's become one of the enduring scenes of the U.S. team during this World Cup: jubilant U.S. players joining tens of thousands of fans in singing John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" at the end of their matches.

Even coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was born in Argentina and lives in Spain, got in on the act after Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, belting out the words to Denver's anthem as he hugged his players and staff members.

The John Denver estate told The Associated Press that it is "thrilled" by the song’s latest revival at the World Cup, saying "Country Roads" has endured because its message transcends geography, and that its "simple, clear, and relatable" lyrics make it perfect for a sing-along.

"Everyone knows what ‘Take me home to the place I belong’ is about," the estate said Thursday. "It’s not limited to West Virginia."

Here’s how a song inspired by a Maryland drive became a World Cup anthem.

The Song Has Its Origins In Maryland, Not West Virginia

Despite the lyrics' heartfelt embrace of West Virginia, "Country Roads" cowriter Bill Danoff has said the inspiration for the song came from a drive he and his then-wife, cowriter Taffy Nivert, took along Maryland's winding Clopper Road to attend a family reunion in Gaithersburg, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of the West Virginia border.

"I just started thinking, country roads, I started thinking of myself growing up in western New England and going on all these small roads," Danoff told Washington's WRC-TV in 2020. "It didn’t have anything to do with Maryland or anyplace."

At the time, Danoff hadn't spent considerable time in West Virginia. He was familiar, though, with Appalachian music broadcast from Wheeling, West Virginia's famous WWVA radio station, which he listened to while growing up in Springfield, Massachusetts. Danoff said he was also inspired by the West Virginia-born actor Chris Sarandon, as well as the West Virginian members of a commune who would frequently attend his gigs.

Danoff said he and Nivert were planning to try to sell the song to Johnny Cash, but when they played an unfinished version one night in their apartment for their friend John Denver, the singer-songwriter convinced them to let him record it instead. The song, released in 1971, turned into Denver's biggest hit and has been a mainstay for decades.

"I don’t know all of the ways that song must have touched people, but I’m grateful that I have somehow been able to say something that has meaning for others," Denver wrote years later. Denver died in a plane crash in 1997.

‘Country Roads’ Finds A New Stage At The World Cup

According to The Athletic, FIFA officials added "Country Roads" to its postgame playlist options in hopes of creating a shared moment between the U.S. team and its supporters.

It made its debut at the end of the U.S.'s second match as the players celebrated their 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle. The song was an immediate hit both inside the stadium and on social media, as fans embraced the scenes of U.S. players waving to fans as they sang the lyrics.

"You could feel the connection with the fans," midfielder Weston McKennie told reporters after the match.

John Denver's song didn't get quite the same reception on June 25 at Los Angeles Stadium, as it came after a deflating, though insignificant, last-minute U.S. loss to Turkey.

But it came back in force Wednesday evening in Santa Clara, California, as the U.S. defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina to advance to the round of 16. Perhaps none were more enthusiastic than midfielders McKennie and Sebastian Berhalter, who swung their arms wildly as they wandered around the field while singing to the fans.

During matches not involving the U.S. team, the song has frequently been played during hydration breaks and has also been met with roaring approval from fans who, moments previously, had been booing at the start of each hydration break.

‘Country Roads’ Has Long Been A Sports Staple

Team USA has won three of its first four matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

It’s hardly the first time that "Country Roads" has been used by sports fans. It has long been a mainstay at West Virginia University football games, where Mountaineer fans serenade the team after its home victories.

It's even found a home in Europe, where fans have been singing it during the NFL's annual visit to Germany since the first game in Munich in 2022. Fans there were used to singing the song during Oktoberfest celebrations.

And, in the English Premier League, Manchester United supporters years ago tweaked the words to sing about their own "home" — Old Trafford stadium.

England’s Players Have Their Own Sing-Along

While "Country Roads" is the U.S.'s unofficial anthem, the England national team during this tournament has similarly adopted Oasis' "Wonderwall."

Standing in a line, arms around each other’s shoulders, the English players sang the 1995 hit after their 4-2 opening victory against Croatia, something that captain Harry Kane said was "one of my favorite ever moments in an England shirt."

The team has been repeating the post-match tradition after each match since.

Reporting by The Associated Press.