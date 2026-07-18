Who Are The Referees For The 2026 World Cup Final?

The 2026 World Cup final is here with Argentina facing Spain on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium. Argentina is competing in its second consecutive final, looking to defend its 2022 title, and Spain is seeking its first trophy since 2010.

Spain dominantly earned its final place after defeating the former World Cup favorite France, 2-0, and Argentina stormed back to defeat England, 2-1, and etch its name in the title game. Leading into the championship game, Spain and Argentina’s World Cup journeys have been nothing but thrilling.

Argentina and Spain easily clinched their group stages, despite Cape Verde holding Spain to a 0-0 draw in their World Cup opener. Argentina finished with nine points after wins over Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Heading into the round of 32, Argentina and Cape Verde went goal for goal until the game-winner came in extra time, which made for one of the most exciting games of the tournament.

Yet again, Argentina’s round of 16 showdown came from one of the largest World Cup comebacks ever. Trailing Egypt, 2-0, until the 79th minute, Argentina combined for two goals in the final 11 minutes and another in stoppage time to advance to the quarterfinals to face Switzerland, which saw a comeback 2-1 win. Facing England in the semifinals, their comeback efforts helped them win again, with two goals in the 85th and stoppage time to clinch a second consecutive World Cup final.

Spain cruised past Austria 3-0 in their round of 32 match and sent Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal home with a 1-0 win. After a 2-1 win over Belgium, Spain advanced to face World Cup favorites France in the semifinals. Although France had yet to trail in a World Cup game, Spain’s penalty in the 22nd minute set up a dominant 2-0 performance and held France scoreless. Spain now competes in its first final since 2010, when it last hoisted the World Cup trophy.

Who Are The Referees For Spain vs. England?

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Slavko Vincic will be the head official for the World Cup final. Vincic's assignment also makes him the first Slovenian referee to officiate a FIFA World Cup final match.

Serving as a FIFA referee since 2010, the title game will mark his sixth World Cup game he's officiated. In the 2026 tournament, Vincic officiated for Brazil vs. Morocco, Jordan vs. Algeria and Mexico vs. Ecuador in the round of 32.

Among his World Cup matches, this will be the second time that he's officiated an Argentina game, where his first came from its first and only loss against Saudi Arabia in 2022. Vincic has never officiated the Spain national team in a World Cup, but has officiated four UEFA matches for the squad.

Vincic is joined by assistant referees Tomaz Klancik and Andraz Kovacic.

Referee: Slavko Vincic

Assistant Referee 1: Tomaz Klancik

Assistant Referee 2: Andraz Kovacic

4th Official: Adham Makhadmeh

Reserve Assistant Referee: Mohammed Alkalaf