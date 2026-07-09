2026 World Cup Bracket: Spain First Team To Clinch Ticket To Final

The final of the biggest World Cup ever is on the horizon.

Spain became the first team to punch its ticket into the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, defeating France on Sunday. It's Spain's second trip to the World Cup final, as it seeks to win its second World Cup after winning it all in 2010.

As for who Spain will play, it'll find out its opponent on Wednesday. Spain will take on the winner of the England-Argentina match.

While France won't play in the final for the third straight World Cup, its World Cup journey isn't over yet. France will play the loser of Wednesday's England-Argentina match in the third-place match on Saturday.

As we near the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, here is how the bracket looks:

Tuesday, July 14

France arguably looked like the best team at the World Cup … until it faced Spain.

Spain took down France in the first semifinal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, winning 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal scored on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal drew a penalty. Pedro Porro made it 2-0 in the 58th minute, as Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón had a clean sheet.

This will mark Spain's first trip to the World Cup final since it won it all in 2010. It's also Spain's second trip ever to the World Cup final.

As for France, it'll play in Saturday's third-place match.

Wednesday, July 15

Atlanta Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Mexico vs England Extended Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Round of 16

England advanced to the semifinals at the World Cup for the fourth time in the federation's history, defeating Norway in extra time in the quarterfinals. Jude Bellingham scored a brace in England's 2-1 victory, helping the Three Lions get their second semifinal appearance at the World Cup in three tournaments.

Argentina also picked up an extra-time win, defeating Switzerland. However, Argentina was the beneficiary of another controversial VAR decision, with Switzerland playing with 10 men late in the match. Still, Lionel Messi and Argentina are in the semifinals for the second straight World Cup and for the third time in five tournaments.

Argentina vs Switzerland Highlights 🌎🏆 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | Quarterfinals

England and Argentina will go head-to-head on Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET in Atlanta Stadium.

World Cup Final (Sunday, July 19)

Spain vs. England/Argentina

New York New Jersey Stadium (3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

Spain will take on the winner of Wednesday's England-Argentina match at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Third-Place Match (Saturday, July 18)

France vs. England/Argentina

Miami Stadium (5 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One)

France will take on the loser of Wednesday's England-Argentina match at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Miami Stadium.